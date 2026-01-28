Knicks Eye Jrue Holiday in Trade Talks Leading Up to Deadline

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the New York Knicks are stirring up conversations, setting their sights on acquiring Jrue Holiday. The Knicks aim for a powerhouse team this season, actively seeking ways to bring him into the group.

New York shows strong interest in Holiday, believing he would blend perfectly with Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. Holiday offers defensive strengths and can take control of the ball or play off it. His connection with Giannis Antetokounmpo adds another angle to this strategy. The Knicks think acquiring Holiday might pave the way for Antetokounmpo down the line.

Holiday is in the second year of a four-year contract and earning $32.4 million this season. The following two seasons should see him earning another $74 million. The complicated economics of the NBA make trading Holiday challenging. The Knicks, operating under strict financial rules, have to proceed carefully to pull off this move.

To get Holiday, the Knicks might have to give up major players like Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby. A multi-team trade seems likely, as Portland seeks young talent and top picks. This poses a problem for the Knicks, who lack the draft assets needed.

New York is also considering smaller deals, like shedding Guerschon Yabusele's $5.5 million contract. His option goes up to $6 million next season, making it essential for the Knicks to find a trading partner.

In the midst of circulating rumors about roster changes, Knicks owner James Dolan expresses confidence in his team. Dolan talks about championship dreams, emphasizing his goal to build a title-contending team. However, inconsistency since winning the NBA Cup in December stirs doubts about the Knicks' contender status.

If New York misses the NBA Finals, Towns could face consequences. Other teams have long suspected Towns is available for trades. If they fall short this season, New York might consider trading Towns to revamp the lineup.

The Portland Trail Blazers have eyes on swingman Mikal Bridges and hold multiple swap rights for Milwaukee's future first-round picks. This factor might ease a trade involving Antetokounmpo. If New York trades for both Holiday and Antetokounmpo, it could mean Towns and Bridges leave the Knicks.