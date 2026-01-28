Frank Ramos, Longtime Jets PR Director, Passes Away at 87

Frank Ramos, who served as the New York Jets' public relations director from 1963 until 2002, passed away Tuesday at 87 in South Florida from pneumonia. For nearly four decades, Ramos worked with seven different owners and didn't miss 681 consecutive games.

His journey with the Jets began in 1963 when he started as an assistant to Joe Cahill. That was also the year the team transitioned from the New York Titans to the Jets. Ramos was closely involved during many iconic moments, playing a key role in introducing Joe Namath in 1965 and coining the "New York Sack Exchange" name for the team’s defensive line in the 1980s.

Ramos was up close for legendary Jets events. He introduced Bill Belichick during a press conference when Belichick unexpectedly stepped down in 2000. He also played a role in sharing Joe Namath’s Super Bowl III guarantee with the world. A challenging time came in 1992 when he handled the media during Dennis Byrd's injury crisis.

His work with the Jets brought him praise and awards. In 2024, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him with an Award of Excellence. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who started his career under Ramos, called him "a trusted confidant." A statement from Jets owner Woody Johnson praised Ramos for his dedication to the team.

Ramos grew up in Valley Stream, New York, before moving to Miami. He graduated from Florida State in 1960, then worked at the Miami News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution before joining the Jets. His wife, Jackie, survives him.