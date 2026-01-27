ContestsEvents
Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Sacramento Kings look to end a five-game losing streak as they battle the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Kings are 12-35 and 14th…

Michael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 24: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks shoots a three-pointer during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings look to end a five-game losing streak as they battle the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Kings are 12-35 and 14th in the Western Conference standings. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road 139-116. It was tied after one quarter, but then Detroit went on a good scoring run in the second quarter. The deficit grew a bit in the third, as the Kings' defense couldn't slow down the Pistons. Sacramento lost in field goal percentage, 54.9%-52.3%, three-pointers made 16-11, and free throws 23-17. Both teams turned the ball over a lot with the Kings giving up 28 points off of turnovers. Malik Monk led the way on offense with 19 points.

The Knicks are 27-18 and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 112-109. It was a close first half and the game opened up when New York won the third quarter 30-13. The Knicks lost in field goal percentage, 50.6%-44.0%, but won on made 3-pointers, 15-9. New York lost on made free throws 22-15 but did well on rebounds 53-37. Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 31 points.

Spread

  • Kings +13.5 (-108)
  • Knicks -13.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Kings +525
  • Knicks -567

Total

  • OVER 230.5 (-108)
  • UNDER 230.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Knicks Betting Trends

  • Sacramento is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of Sacramento's last six games.
  • Sacramento is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
  • New York is 5-15 ATS in its last 20 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of New York's last six games.
  • New York is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games.

Kings vs Knicks Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings

  • Malik Monk, G - Day-to-day
  • Zach LaVine, G - Day-to-day
  • Keegan Murray, F - Out

New York Knicks

  • None

Kings vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Sacramento is currently 28th in points, 27th in points allowed, and 29th in point differential. Russell Westbrook leads the team in assists per game. The Kings are 3-19 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Three of the past five losses were by double digits. The scoring is there for them, but the defense is struggling big time, allowing an average of 121.1 points per game, which is the fourth highest in the NBA. They are still without Keegan Murray and that hurts their interior presence and rebounding.

New York is currently eighth in points, 10th in points allowed, and eighth in point differential. Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks are 17-6 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. New York has regained momentum with back-to-back wins and both sides of the ball are trending up. The Knicks are completely healthy again, with Brunson fully returned from a brief mid-January ankle injury to lead the offense alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.

Best Bet: Under

The Kings are missing some good scorers and can still put up a decent amount of points, but they will be going up against a very balanced Knicks team. New York is healthy and trying to get some easy wins back after a short losing streak.

New York KnicksSacramento Kings
Michael GaraventaWriter
