No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

Rutgers gets no breather in Big Ten play, welcoming No. 7 Michigan State to Piscataway as the conference schedule grinds on. Tipoff Tuesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, with the game broadcast on FS1.

The Scarlet Knights (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten) are looking to halt a three-game skid. Rutgers most recently dropped an 82-59 decision to Indiana, continuing a stretch in which it has allowed at least 81 points in seven of its last eight losses.

Tariq Francis leads the team at 15.9 points per game and scored 28 against the Hoosiers, but Rutgers has struggled defensively and on the glass, allowing 74.5 points per game while being out-rebounded on the season.

Michigan State (18-2, 8-1 Big Ten) have won five straight, including a dominant 91-48 victory over Maryland on Jan. 24. The Spartans average 79.1 points per game and rank among the league's best defensive teams, allowing just 62.8.

Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Michigan State in scoring (13.4) and assists (8.9), while Jaxon Kohler anchors the frontcourt with 9.6 rebounds per game.

Spread

Michigan State -14.5 (-122)

Rutgers +14.5 (+108)

Money line

Michigan State -1329

Rutgers +1011

Total

Over 136.5 (-108)

Under 136.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Michigan State is 17-0 when playing as the favorite.

Rutgers is 3-10 when taking the court as the underdogs.

Michigan State is 4-8 against the spread in the past 12 games against Rutgers.

Rutgers is 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 games at home.

The total has gone under in the last seven straight games for Michigan State.

The under has hit in five of the last meetings between these teams.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Injury Reports

Michigan State

None.

Rutgers

Baye Fall, C — Out (hand).

Gevonte Ware, C — Questionable (undisclosed).

Michigan State vs Rutgers Predictions and Picks

"I don't anticipate the same kind of beatdown performance from the Spartans as we got on Saturday against the Terps, but this is a same caliber opponent so this one should be another blowout. There's the travel factor in play and also potential for Michigan State to be looking ahead, but it would take a true clunker of an effort to come out short at Jersey Mike's Arena. Michigan State has too much depth and will again win with a smothering defensive effort in this one." — Robert Bondy, Spartans Wire

"Rutgers is starting to feel its season slip away after dropping three straight games, and things won't get any easier .... Sitting 14th in the Big Ten, Rutgers is coming off a 23-point loss to Indiana where they shot just 36.2% from the floor. Michigan State held Maryland to just 33.3% shooting on Saturday while shooting an impressive 60.7% from the floor .... Michigan State is playing its best basketball of the season and has found its groove on both ends of the floor. Look for the Spartans to handle business on the road." — Jason Fragomeni, Pickswise