New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils have been terrific for most of a 15-day span. Their only dilemma is that hometown fans haven't seen it up close. They'll try to fix that when the Winnipeg Jets visit Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey has fought back into contention in the Eastern Conference with a series of road triumphs. The Devils stunned the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Jan. 12, then made up for a dicey two-game homestand by spoiling the host Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers with 2-1 victories on back-to-back evenings. Cody Glass' pair of goals underlined a big night for Devils forwards in a subsequent 5-4 win over Vancouver, finally followed by a 4-2 loss to Seattle that dropped New Jersey to 27-23-2 last Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg arrives amidst an opposite-sketch scenario in which the Jets have been at home often, but they have fallen further into a downturn anyway. The 20-24-7 Jets were terrible in the third period of the Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 victory last Saturday. Head coach Scott Ariel called the loss "embarrassing," as reported by Sportsnet. Only the skills of goalie Connor Hellebuyck can keep the Jets' betting odds out of the pits.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+203)

Jets +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Devils -117

Jets +113

Total

Over 5.5 (-108)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets Betting Trends

The New Jersey Devils have won five of their last seven games.

Winnipeg is 1-3 with one overtime loss in its last five contests.

The Jets have beaten the Devils in five out of six meetings.

New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Defenseman Luke Hughes is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Right winger Stefan Noesen is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Center Marc McLaughlin is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenseman Neal Pionk is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Haydn Fleury is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Colin Miller is out pending surgery for a knee injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets Predictions and Picks

New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom had another lousy outing in Vancouver, giving up four goals on just 25 shots from the cellar-dwelling Canucks. However, it's hard to deny that the Devils' goaltending effort has stabilized, aided by coaches giving a similar number of starts to the effective Jake Allen.

Winnipeg's team of 2024-25 punished foes who had any weakness on the back end. That's not the case with this year's Jets, for whom even the relaxed hands of Team USA's forward Kyle Connor are shedding sawdust. Connor hasn't scored since Winnipeg's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Jan. 17.