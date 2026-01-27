ContestsEvents
New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils have been terrific for most of a 15-day span. Their only dilemma is that hometown fans haven’t seen it up close. They’ll try to fix that…

Kurt Boyer
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 14: Ondrej Palat #18 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on January 14, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have been terrific for most of a 15-day span. Their only dilemma is that hometown fans haven't seen it up close. They'll try to fix that when the Winnipeg Jets visit Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey has fought back into contention in the Eastern Conference with a series of road triumphs. The Devils stunned the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Jan. 12, then made up for a dicey two-game homestand by spoiling the host Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers with 2-1 victories on back-to-back evenings. Cody Glass' pair of goals underlined a big night for Devils forwards in a subsequent 5-4 win over Vancouver, finally followed by a 4-2 loss to Seattle that dropped New Jersey to 27-23-2 last Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg arrives amidst an opposite-sketch scenario in which the Jets have been at home often, but they have fallen further into a downturn anyway. The 20-24-7 Jets were terrible in the third period of the Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 victory last Saturday. Head coach Scott Ariel called the loss "embarrassing," as reported by Sportsnet. Only the skills of goalie Connor Hellebuyck can keep the Jets' betting odds out of the pits.

Spread

  • Devils -1.5 (+203)
  • Jets +1.5 (-233)

Money line 

  • Devils -117
  • Jets +113

Total 

  • Over 5.5 (-108)
  • Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New Jersey Devils have won five of their last seven games.
  • Winnipeg is 1-3 with one overtime loss in its last five contests.
  • The Jets have beaten the Devils in five out of six meetings.

New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets Injury Reports 

New Jersey Devils

  • Defenseman Luke Hughes is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
  • Right winger Stefan Noesen is on injured reserve with a knee injury.
  • Center Marc McLaughlin is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.
  • Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Winnipeg Jets

  • Defenseman Neal Pionk is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
  • Defenseman Haydn Fleury is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
  • Defenseman Colin Miller is out pending surgery for a knee injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Winnipeg Jets Predictions and Picks 

New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom had another lousy outing in Vancouver, giving up four goals on just 25 shots from the cellar-dwelling Canucks. However, it's hard to deny that the Devils' goaltending effort has stabilized, aided by coaches giving a similar number of starts to the effective Jake Allen.

Winnipeg's team of 2024-25 punished foes who had any weakness on the back end. That's not the case with this year's Jets, for whom even the relaxed hands of Team USA's forward Kyle Connor are shedding sawdust. Connor hasn't scored since Winnipeg's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Jan. 17.

Tuesday's tilt could begin with Winnipeg scoring chances that the Jets can't finish off, paired with Allen or Markstrom getting into a better groove than Hellebuyck as the Devils start to counter. Look for another third period to go severely against the Jets as the Devils prevail on the puck line.

Kurt BoyerWriter
