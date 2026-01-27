Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread, and Total

Brooklyn's road trip has gone sideways in a hurry, and Tuesday night threatens another difficult test against a Phoenix team that just saw the Nets up close. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, with coverage on YES.

Brooklyn (12-32) enters on a five-game losing streak and has dropped 13 of its last 15, including a 126-89 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The Nets are averaging 107.9 points per game, the lowest mark in the league, and were held to 34.1% shooting in their most recent outing.

Phoenix (27-19) is also trying to bounce back from back-to-back single-digit losses, but the Suns remain strong at home at 14-6. The Suns won the first meeting between the teams 126-117 in Brooklyn on Jan. 19 and average 114.2 points per game overall.

Devin Booker, who leads Phoenix in both scoring and assists, is sidelined with an ankle injury, placing more pressure on the Suns' supporting cast to generate offense. Phoenix will likely turn toward Dillon Brooks (20.4 points per game) and Grayson Allen (16.3 points per game).

Spread

Nets +8.5 (+100)

Suns -8.5 (-108)

Money line

Nets +300

Suns -317

Total

Over 210.5 (-108)

Under 210.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Suns Betting Trends

The Nets are 9-12 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Suns are 15-5 against the spread in home games.

The Nets are winless in their last nine games playing as the underdogs.

The total has gone under in nine of the Suns' past 12 matchups.

The over has hit in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

The Suns have won seven of the past nine matchups against the Nets.

Nets vs Suns Injury Reports

Nets

Haywood Highsmith, F — Out, knee.

Noah Clowney, F — Out, back.

Nolan Traore, G — Day to day, illness.

Tyrese Martin, G — Day to day, knee.

Cam Thomas, G —Day to day, ankle.

Suns

Devin Booker, SG — Day to day, ankle.

Jalen Green, SG — Day to day, hamstring.

Nets vs Suns Predictions and Picks

"The Suns won the only head-to-head meeting this season against the Nets earlier in the year. They also have the better offensive and defensive rating, even with Devin Booker and Jalen Green both potentially missing Tuesday's game. Moreover, the Nets have lost their last five games, and 10 of their last 11 outings. It will be a tough task for them to keep up with the Suns on Tuesday." — Paul Tamayo, SportyTrader

"The Nets haven't been able to get anything going this season, and their massive loss to the Clippers on Sunday looked like a real mismatch from start to finish. The Suns have been playing well lately, but things will likely get tougher for them now that Booker is sitting out injured. The Nets are capable of pulling off the upset in this spot despite their lack of form, but the Suns still have more than enough to beat the weaker teams in the league .... Maybe the Nets get off to a quick start behind a big game from Porter Jr, but the Suns are the more reliable team and I think they get it done at home." — Peter Tran, Sports Chat Place