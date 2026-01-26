Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

With losses piling up, the Rangers host a Bruins club riding one of the league's hottest runs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden, with coverage on NHL Network.

The Rangers (21-25-6) closed their West Coast road trip with a three-game losing streak and has struggled at home, posting a 5-13-4 record at the Garden.

Artemi Panarin leads New York with 56 points, while Mika Zibanejad tops the team in goals with 21. New York has allowed 3.12 goals per game and has been outscored by 25 this season.

Boston (30-20-2) arrives fifth in the Atlantic Division and has won eight of its last 10 games. David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 64 points, while Morgan Geekie has scored a team-high 28 goals.

Previous matchups have lit up the scoreboard, with the Rangers taking the opener 6-2 on Nov. 28 and the Bruins winning the latest matchup 10-2 earlier this month.

Spread

Bruins -1.5 (+203)

Rangers +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Bruins -113

Rangers +108

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bruins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Bruins are 15-9 against the spread in road games.

The Rangers are 5-13-4 when playing at home.

The total has gone over in four of both teams' past five matchups.

The Bruins have won eight of their last nine, while the Rangers have lost eight of nine.

The under has hit in eight of the last matchups between these teams in New York.

The Rangers have won six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Bruins vs Rangers Injury Reports

Bruins

Nikita Zadorov, D — Day to day (ankle).

Jordan Harris, D — Injured reserve (ankle).

Rangers

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Igor Shesterkin, G — Injured reserve (leg).

Conor Sheary, LW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Bruins vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"The Rangers have been in a downward spiral ever since their starting netminder Igor Shesterkin went down with an injury. They are also without their number one defenseman, Adam Fox....The Bruins have a distinct advantage when it comes to offense; they are averaging 3.31 goals per game compared to the Rangers, who are averaging only 2.63 .... Considering the home struggles of the Rangers, I like the Bruins chances on the road here. Give me the Bruins in this one." — Jon Picks, Pickswise

"Boston is the side I'm backing here. The Bruins are in better form, have the more reliable offense, and possess a major edge on special teams. With the Rangers struggling mightily at home, this is a strong spot for Boston to capitalize and take advantage of New York's defensive issues." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays