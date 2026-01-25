ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Winter Snow 2026

we are now in the storm, and it is going strong. Since 7 am we have over 5 inches on the ground and it is coming down heavy. Forecast is…

John Myatt
California Hit By Another Winter Storm, Deepening The Already Historic Snowpack In Mountain Regions

MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Vehicles drive as snow falls during another winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 10, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. California’s Sierra Nevada mountains are being hit with heavy snowfall at higher elevations raising the huge snowpack levels even higher. Mountain communities still digging out from earlier storms at lower elevations are facing possible flooding due to rainfall runoff from the state’s 10th atmospheric river storm.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

we are now in the storm, and it is going strong. Since 7 am we have over 5 inches on the ground and it is coming down heavy. Forecast is till at least 3p it will keep on snowing in Central NJ then start the flip to sleet, now sure if it goes back to snow on the back end but we will keep you updated as we know

So let me know how it is in your neighborhood drop your town and snow total to john.myatt@bbgi.com

winter storm 2026
John MyattWriter
Related Stories
Initial total coming in
Fox Sports Radio NJInitial total coming inJohn Myatt
Whiteout condition occurring in various towns
Fox Sports Radio NJWhiteout condition occurring in various townsJohn Myatt
winter storm central
UncategorizedWinter Wonderland 26John Myatt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect