Winter Snow 2026
we are now in the storm, and it is going strong. Since 7 am we have over 5 inches on the ground and it is coming down heavy. Forecast is till at least 3p it will keep on snowing in Central NJ then start the flip to sleet, now sure if it goes back to snow on the back end but we will keep you updated as we know
So let me know how it is in your neighborhood drop your town and snow total to john.myatt@bbgi.com