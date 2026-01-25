Initial total coming in
Hunterdon County Middlesex County Somerset County Union County
Hunterdon County
- Flemington: 1.5 inches as of 6 a.m.
- Whitehouse Station: 6.0 inches as of 10 a.m.
- Lebanon: 3.5 inches as of 9:30 a.m.
- Bloomsbury: 7.0 inches as of 12:41 p.m.
Middlesex County
- North Brunswick: 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Edison: 7.5 inches as of 12:40 p.m.
- South River: 7.0 inches as of noon.
- East Brunswick: 6.0 inches as of 11:35 a.m.
Somerset County
- Bridgewater: 11.0 inches as of 1 p.m.
- Hillsborough: 8.5 inches as of 1 p.m.
- Middlebush: 7.5 inches as of 1:30 p.m.
- Somerville: 7.5 inches as of 1:30 p.m.
- Lyons: 6.9 inches as of 1:15 p.m.
Union County
- Clark: 1.6 inches as of 7:58 a.m.
- Newark Airport: 8.0 inches as of 1 p.m.
- Cranford: 3.0 inches as of 9:31 a.m.
- Fanwood: 0.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Westfield: 7.7 inches as of 12:32 p.m.
- Union: 7.5 inches as of 1:15 p.m.
- Elizabeth: 5.2 inches as of 11:45 a.m.