Initial total coming in

Hunterdon County Middlesex County Somerset County Union County

Hunterdon County

  • Flemington: 1.5 inches as of 6 a.m.
  • Whitehouse Station: 6.0 inches as of 10 a.m.
  • Lebanon: 3.5 inches as of 9:30 a.m.
  • Bloomsbury: 7.0 inches as of 12:41 p.m.

Middlesex County

  • North Brunswick: 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • Edison: 7.5 inches as of 12:40 p.m.
  • South River: 7.0 inches as of noon.
  • East Brunswick: 6.0 inches as of 11:35 a.m.

Somerset County

  • Bridgewater: 11.0 inches as of 1 p.m.
  • Hillsborough: 8.5 inches as of 1 p.m.
  • Middlebush: 7.5 inches as of 1:30 p.m.
  • Somerville: 7.5 inches as of 1:30 p.m.
  • Lyons: 6.9 inches as of 1:15 p.m.

Union County

  • Clark: 1.6 inches as of 7:58 a.m.
  • Newark Airport: 8.0 inches as of 1 p.m.
  • Cranford: 3.0 inches as of 9:31 a.m.
  • Fanwood: 0.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • Westfield: 7.7 inches as of 12:32 p.m.
  • Union: 7.5 inches as of 1:15 p.m.
  • Elizabeth: 5.2 inches as of 11:45 a.m.
updated total in Jersey from Winter Storm Fern
