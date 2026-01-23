Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers: Odds, Spread, and Total

How will New Brunswick and Bloomington's basketballers deal with major letdowns on the road? We'll find out when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights play host to the Indiana Hoosiers Friday evening at 6 p.m. EST.

Neither team found success in Tuesday's hostile settings. Rutgers dropped to 9-10 overall and just 2-6 in Big Ten action after fading late in a 68-62 loss at Iowa, not making good use of a 15-point night off the bench for the junior guard Tariq Francis. The Scarlet Knights have yet to win in regulation in 2026.

Indiana hoops has not taken inspiration from its football team's national championship. Indiana fell behind 19-4 and never caught up in Tuesday's 86-72 loss at Michigan, the Hoosiers' fourth consecutive defeat. Indiana, paced by the talented senior guard Lamar Wilkerson, remains at 12-7 overall with three Big Ten victories. But the Hoosiers would make a tough sell at shorter odds on the road, where they're only 1-4.

Spread

Scarlet Knights +7.5 (-108)

Hoosiers -7.5 (-104)

Money line

Scarlet Knights +285

Hoosiers -317

Total

Over 147.5 (-107)

Under 147.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers Betting Trends

Rutgers has only three regulation wins in its last nine home games.

The Scarlet Knights have beaten the Hoosiers in seven of the last nine meetings.

Totals have gone under in five of the last six Rutgers-Indiana contests.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Center Baye Fall is questionable with a hand injury.

Indiana Hoosiers

Guard Jason Drake is questionable with a toe injury.

Guard Jordan Rayford is out with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Josh Harris is questionable with a foot injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers Predictions and Picks

Sportsbook users shouldn't get the wrong idea from Indiana's decent stats against Michigan, since the Hoosiers' solid execution in the second half came against a No. 3 ranked team that had a chance to coast and start preparing for its rivalry game with Ohio State. Wilkerson's low tally of eight points in 37 minutes is a concern for Indiana. Michigan committed nine first-half turnovers to fritter away a potential blowout.

Rutgers, however, is having trouble defending teams like Indiana that have more than one forward lighting up the scoreboard. Big men and small forwards alike have stabbed the Scarlet Knights with high-scoring evenings in recent conference games. Seven-foot center Nolan Winter of Wisconsin scored 18 points and added five rebounds in UW's 96-87 defeat of Rutgers last Saturday, the Badgers' “highest-scoring output” ever against Rutgers, according to John Steppe in a free recap from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.