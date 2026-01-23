New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Rangers look to finish their California gauntlet trip with a victory as they battle the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 10 p.m. EST.



The Rangers are 21-24-6 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Kings on the road 4-3. New York came back twice in the first period, gave up two goals in the second period, and scored a goal in the final minute of the game to make things interesting. The Rangers outshot the Kings 36-27, outhit them 24-15, and won in faceoffs 45-18. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. New York did well with blocked shots and did a lot of little things right but still played from behind.



The Sharks are 25-21-3 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road 4-1. Despite playing on the second night of back-to-backs, San Jose was able to score the first goal in this game. However, from then on, Teal was outchanced and outplayed and couldn't get many offensive chances in the second and third periods. The Sharks outshot the Lightning 23-20, outhit them 29-13, and won in faceoffs 28-22. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. San Jose did well with blocked shots but could have done more to get takeaways.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-194)

Sharks -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Rangers +117

Sharks -122

Total

OVER 6.5 (-127)

UNDER 6.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Sharks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of the NY Rangers' last seven games.

The NY Rangers is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

The NY Rangers is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games against San Jose.

The total has gone UNDER in four of San Jose's last five games.

San Jose is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of San Jose's last 10 games against the NY Rangers.

Rangers vs Sharks Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin, G - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

San Jose Sharks

Philipp Kurashev, C - Injured reserve

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Injured reserve

Ty Dellandrea, C - Injured reserve

Carey Price, G - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Sharks Predictions and Picks

New York is 27th in scoring, 21st in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in assists and points. The Rangers are 16-11-2 on the road and 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. New York has lost seven of their last eight games and are looking to get one win in California. They just had some high-scoring losses to the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. The offense is trending up, but the defense is still struggling.



San Jose is 17th in scoring, 30th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Macklin Celebrini leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Sharks are 13-9-3 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. San Jose is back home after a 2-2 road trip. They had some impressive wins against the Washington Capitals and back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. This is their last home game for a month before they go on the road for five games and then the Olympic break. The Sharks will look for a good start on offense again, but keep the scoring going for 60 minutes.

Best Bet: Sharks Money line