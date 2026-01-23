New Jersey Devils vs Vancouver Canucks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Devils head north of the border Friday night seeking a fourth straight road win against a struggling Canucks team that just got its first win of 2026. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with coverage on ESPN+.

The Devils (26-22-2) are coming off consecutive one-goal wins in Alberta, defeating Calgary 2-1 in overtime before edging Edmonton 2-1 on Tuesday. Nico Hischier leads New Jersey with 37 points and 15 goals, while Jesper Bratt has a team-high 26 assists. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 22 shots in the win over the Oilers.

Vancouver (17-28-5) sits last in the Pacific Division and owns a 5-14-3 record at home, though the Canucks snapped an 11-game losing streak Wednesday with a 4-3 win over Washington. Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with 29 points, while the Canucks have allowed 3.64 goals per game this season.

Thursday's game closes the two-game season series between the two clubs, with the Canucks pulling out a 2-1 win in New Jersey.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+163)

Canucks +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Devils -144

Canucks +133

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Canucks Betting Trends

The Devils are 11-9 when playing as underdogs.

The Canucks are 4-6-1 when taking the ice as favorites.

The total has gone under in four of the Devils' last five matchups.

The Canucks are 8-13 against the spread at home.

The Devils have won 16 of the last 20 meetings against the Canucks.

The over has hit in seven of the last nine matchups between these teams.

Devils vs Canucks Injury Reports

Devils

Luke Hughes, D — Injured reserve (shoulder).

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve (knee).

Stefan Noesen, RW — Injured reserve (knee).

Canucks

Filip Chytil, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Marco Rossi, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Thatcher Demko, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Derek Forbort, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Devils vs Canucks Predictions and Picks

"New Jersey holds the edge in this matchup due to their stronger defensive structure and more reliable road play. Vancouver's struggles at home, combined with their leaky penalty kill, make it difficult to trust them against a Devils team that can win close, low-scoring games. With New Jersey controlling shot quality more consistently and staying disciplined, they are well positioned to take advantage of Vancouver's mistakes and secure the road victory." — Kim Smith, Winners and Whiners

"The Canucks should have gained some confidence in their last outing, but the Devils need this game more. With how much the Devils struggle to score, a porous Canucks team may be able to be exploited. We think this may be a close, competitive game, with the Devils ultimately taking it. Maybe some overtime is in order. Prediction: Devils win 4-3." — David Yu, Last Word on Sports