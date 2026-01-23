Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. It is a matchup of two teams that have somehow remained in completely different realms of basketball for what feels like eternity, with the Celtics consistently making the postseason and competing for titles, while the Nets continue to struggle as one of the worst teams and arguably worst franchises in the entire NBA.

Even after a massive free agent exodus and an injury to star forward Jayson Tatum, head coach Joe Mazzula has managed to keep his team in the hunt. Most basketball fans expected the Celtics to fall into the play-in in the Eastern Conference, but they have instead proven themselves to be one of the most resilient teams in the league, earning a 27-16 record. Even with all the adversity the Celtics have faced, it is almost certain that they will make the postseason, and the prospect of a home playoff series is distinctly possible. In order to maintain that possibility, the Celtics need to continue to win games against overmatched teams like the Nets.

Even with the knowledge that Brooklyn is essentially writing off this season, the team's last showing was downright embarrassing. The Nets lost by a whopping 54 points to the New York Knicks while only managing to score 66 points. Somehow, it was only the second-worst loss in franchise history, behind a 59-point drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Rebounding against one of the best teams in the East is a tough prospect, one that will likely result in another double-digit loss for a Brooklyn unit that should be eagerly awaiting the trade deadline.

Spread

Celtics -8.5 (+100)

Nets +8.5 (-108)

Money line

Celtics -335

Nets +317

Totals

Over 216.5 (-108)

Under 216.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics are 25-18 ATS this year.

The Celtics are 9-5 ATS when they enter the game as a road favorite.

The under is 25-18 in Boston's games.

The Nets are 20-21-1 this season.

The Nets are 9-11 in games in which they enter as a home underdog.

The under is 25-17 in Brooklyn's games.

Celtics vs Nets Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Derrick White, G - Out.

Josh Minott, F - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

No injuries of note.

Celtics vs Nets Prediction and Pick