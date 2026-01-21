New York Islanders vs Seattle Kraken Odds, Spread, and Total

The Islanders finish off their western road swing Wednesday night with a chance to finish strong against a Kraken team searching for answers. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. EST at Climate Pledge Arena, with coverage on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

New York (27-17-5) looks to cap off a successful and grueling trip as they take on the Seattle Kraken for the second time this season. New York has been steady away from UBS Arena, posting a 13-9-3 road record and winning three of its last five games on the trip.

Mathew Barzal continues to drive the Islanders' offense, leading the team with 40 points, while Bo Horvat's 21 goals loom large in his absence. Anthony Duclair has stepped into a larger role recently, scoring seven goals over his last seven games while skating alongside Barzal and Anders Lee.

Seattle (21-18-9) is weathering a four-game losing streak and has struggled defensively during that stretch, allowing at least four goals in three of its last four games. Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 17 goals and 31 points, while Matty Beniers continues to anchor the middle of the lineup.

The Islanders won the first meeting 1-0 in a shootout in November.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+212)

Kraken +1.5 (-257)

Money line

Islanders -113

Kraken +108

Total

Over 5.5 (-117)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Kraken Betting Trends

The Islanders are 16-9 against the spread on the road.

The Kraken are 16-7 against the spread at home.

The total has gone under in 14 of the Islanders' last 20 road games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Kraken's past 14 games at home.

The under has hit in five of the last seven matchups between these teams.

The Kraken have won four of the last five meetings with the Islanders.

Islanders vs Kraken Injury Reports

Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G — Injured reserve, knee.

Kyle Palmieri, RW — Injured reserve, knee.

Bo Horvat, C — Day to day, lower body

Pierre Engvall, LW — Injured reserve, ankle.

Alexander Romanov, D — Injured reserve, shoulder.

Kraken

Max McCormick, LW — Injured reserve, hip.

Matt Murray, G — Injured reserve, lower body.

Lleyton Roed, LW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Islanders vs Kraken Predictions and Picks

"The Islanders bring stronger recent form and a more reliable defensive structure into this matchup. Seattle's struggles on the penalty kill and recent losing streak make this a tough spot against a disciplined Islanders team that thrives in low-margin games. Backing the Islanders is the safer play." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"Let's keep riding the hot hand here as the Islanders are playing some good hockey, winners of six of their last 10 games. They'll have the defensive edge in this game vs. a Seattle team that's dropped four straight and has given up at least four goals in three straight." — Chris Vasile, Covers