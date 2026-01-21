Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden. A month or two ago, this game would have seemed like an easy victory for the Knicks, but a recent stretch of atrocious play in which New York has gone 2-9 has damaged that perception. The Nets have not been much better lately, going 1-7 in their last eight. Something has to give in this matchup between Empire State teams.

While the Nets are on one of their several stretches of losing play, there are a few reasons for optimism. First is that several of those defeats have come in hotly contested affairs. Second is that the Knicks have struggled mightily on defense lately, coming off a game in which they allowed the Dallas Mavericks to shoot 48.8% from the field and 46.9% from three. Just prior to that, the Knicks gave up 126 points to the Golden State Warriors, showing that there are plenty of defensive holes that can be exploited, even by a team like Brooklyn. The Nets might be catching their in-state rival at the right time on Wednesday.

The Knicks desperately need to get things back on track here. They looked completely toothless in the nationally televised game against the Mavs, consistently losing track of shooters on the perimeter and leaving cutters wide open. That is a recipe for disaster in any matchup, even one against Brooklyn. Forwards OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will have to play a better game to keep Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. quiet, while center Mitchell Robinson might be in for a heavier workload to help shore up New York's defensive efforts around the rim. A loss on Wednesday would indicate that there are real reasons to doubt the Knicks' capability to play good, sustainable basketball throughout the rest of the season.

Spread

Nets +11.5 (-108)

Knicks -11.5 (+100)

Money line

Nets +426

Knicks -456

Totals

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Nets are 20-20-1 ATS this year.

The Nets are 15-12-1 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 24-17 in Brooklyn's games.

The Knicks are 21-23 ATS this season.

The Knicks are significantly better when playing at home, earning a 14-8 ATS record at Madison Square Garden.

The over is 24-20 in New York's games.

Nets vs Knicks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Questionable.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

