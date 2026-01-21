ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden. A month or two ago, this game would have seemed like…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Tyrese Martin #13 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on November 24, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden. A month or two ago, this game would have seemed like an easy victory for the Knicks, but a recent stretch of atrocious play in which New York has gone 2-9 has damaged that perception. The Nets have not been much better lately, going 1-7 in their last eight. Something has to give in this matchup between Empire State teams.

While the Nets are on one of their several stretches of losing play, there are a few reasons for optimism. First is that several of those defeats have come in hotly contested affairs. Second is that the Knicks have struggled mightily on defense lately, coming off a game in which they allowed the Dallas Mavericks to shoot 48.8% from the field and 46.9% from three. Just prior to that, the Knicks gave up 126 points to the Golden State Warriors, showing that there are plenty of defensive holes that can be exploited, even by a team like Brooklyn. The Nets might be catching their in-state rival at the right time on Wednesday.

The Knicks desperately need to get things back on track here. They looked completely toothless in the nationally televised game against the Mavs, consistently losing track of shooters on the perimeter and leaving cutters wide open. That is a recipe for disaster in any matchup, even one against Brooklyn. Forwards OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will have to play a better game to keep Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. quiet, while center Mitchell Robinson might be in for a heavier workload to help shore up New York's defensive efforts around the rim. A loss on Wednesday would indicate that there are real reasons to doubt the Knicks' capability to play good, sustainable basketball throughout the rest of the season.

Spread

  • Nets +11.5 (-108)
  • Knicks -11.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Nets +426
  • Knicks -456

Totals

  • Over 222.5 (-104)
  • Under 222.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Nets are 20-20-1 ATS this year.
  • The Nets are 15-12-1 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The under is 24-17 in Brooklyn's games.
  • The Knicks are 21-23 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks are significantly better when playing at home, earning a 14-8 ATS record at Madison Square Garden.
  • The over is 24-20 in New York's games.

Nets vs Knicks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Questionable.

New York Knicks

  • No injuries of note.

Nets vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

Even with the difference in talent between these teams, the spread should not be as large as it is. The Knicks have been absolutely terrible in every phase of basketball lately, and while the Nets have too, Brooklyn should still be able to hang around and cover what still amounts to an enormous spread. Take the Nets to make a late run that brings them within 12 points for a nail-biting cover.

Brooklyn NetsNew York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 11: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts after making a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on January 11, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
NBANew York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. (Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect