Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Iowa Hawkeyes Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face a familiar Big 10 foe in the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:30 p.m. EST. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, this game is taking place on Iowa's home court, a setting in which the Hawkeyes have gone 12-1 this season. Pulling an upset would be a signature win for Rutgers and one of the most shocking outcomes of the season for both teams.

Despite a 4-0 start to the year, the Knights have fallen all the way to an even 9-9. Four of those defeats came against ranked teams, all of which ended in complete blowouts. While the Hawkeyes do not have a number next to their name just yet, they received the most votes of any team outside of the rankings the last time the top 25 was voted on, indicating that this game is essentially another matchup with a ranked contender. The Knights are yet to play a quality game, win or lose, against an opponent of Iowa's caliber, making this a huge opportunity for Rutgers to take a step up.

The Hawkeyes, for everything they do well, have proven themselves to be a streaky team. They opened the season with seven straight wins, including quality victories against Xavier and Ole Miss. Another 4-0 stretch three games later established them as a team that deserved consideration for the rankings, but that was quickly followed by a three-game losing streak. To be fair, two of those three losses came against Illinois and Purdue, two of the best teams in the nation. If history is any indication, Iowa is set to put a beating on the Knights after winning their last game against Indiana.

Spread

Rutgers +19.5 (-117)

Iowa -19.5 (+100)

Money line

Rutgers +809

Iowa -2400

Totals

Over 138.5 (-108)

Under 138.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers vs Iowa Betting Trends

Rutgers is 7-11 ATS this season.

Rutgers is 1-3 ATS when the team plays on the road.

The over is 10-8 in Rutgers' games this year.

Iowa has been excellent ATS this year, going 13-5.

The Hawkeyes are 8-3 ATS when they play on their home floor.

The over is also 10-8 in Iowa's games.

Rutgers vs Iowa Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knight

Baye Fall, C - Questionable.

Iowa Hawkeyes

No injuries of note.

Rutgers vs Iowa Prediction and Pick