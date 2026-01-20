New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings Odds, Spread, and Total

Another late night, another chance for the Rangers to steady themselves as they open a season series with a Kings team navigating struggles of its own. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena, with coverage on ESPN+.

New York (21-23-6) has been far better away from Madison Square Garden, carrying a 16-10-2 road record into the matchup, but arrives after allowing five or more goals in three of its last five games. Offensively, Artemi Panarin leads the team with 56 points, while Mika Zibanejad continues to drive scoring chances with a team-high 21 goals.

The Rangers are 18-4-1 when scoring at least three goals, but New York is allowing 3.1 goals per game and enters with uncertainty in net, with Igor Shesterkin listed on injured reserve.

Los Angeles (19-16-13) returns home trying to snap a four-game skid. The Kings have struggled to close games but are allowing just 2.7 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the offense with 37 points, while Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield provide secondary scoring and puck possession through the middle.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-156)

Kings -1.5 (+133)

Money line

Rangers +170

Kings -178

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Kings Betting Trends

The Rangers are 18-10 against the spread on the road.

The Kings are 6-18 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Rangers' last six games.

The total has gone under in four of the Kings' past five matchups.

The Rangers have lost four of the last five matchups against the Kings in Los Angeles.

The under has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Rangers vs Kings Injury Reports

Rangers

Conor Sheary, LW — Injured reserve, lower body.

Carson Soucy, D — Injured reserve, personal.

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

Igor Shesterkin, G — Injured reserve, leg.

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Kings

Anze Kopitar, C — Injured reserve, lower body.

Corey Perry, RW — Injured reserve, personal.

Kyle Burroughs, D — Injured reserve, upper body.

Trevor Moore, RW — Injured reserve, upper body.

Rangers vs Kings Predictions and Picks

"The Rangers are just 1-5-1 in the past seven games, as goaltending continues to be shoddy. Spencer Martin has started the past two games, and the Rangers have allowed eight goals. Prior to that, Jonathan Quick was in the crease, and he has been trampled .... He is 0-4-1 with a 5.78 goals against average and .786 save percentage in four starts and five appearances .... The Kings have had a flair for the dramatic lately, going to overtime or a shootout in three in a row and four of the past five games." — Joe Williams, Pickswise

"The Rangers are having a rough season and are playing on short rest, so I see the Kings stepping up on their home ice and taking over this game. The Kings should create plenty of scoring chances against a Rangers team that allows 3.06 goals per game .... The Kings should win the game and cover the spread in a dominant win on their home ice." — Mike Fink, Winners and Whiners