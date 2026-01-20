New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New Jersey Devils will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST.



The Devils are 25-22-2 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Calgary Flames on the road 2-1 in overtime. Around the midway point of the second period, the Devils scored the first goal of the game, but the Flames would tie things up a couple of minutes later. New Jersey outshot Calgary 31-22 and won in faceoffs 29-16, but lost in hits 22-16. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. Jack Hughes was the second star of the game with one assist.



The Oilers are 25-17-8 and second in the Pacific Division. They just beat the St. Louis Blues at home 5-0. Edmonton scored in every period and built a 3-0 lead in the first. The Oilers outshot the Blues 28-27 but lost in hits 20-15 and faceoffs 29-27. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. Edmonton did well with blocked shots, and they had all three of the three-star spots, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the first star with one goal.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-170)

Oilers -1.5 (+156)

Money line

Devils +144

Oilers -150

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of New Jersey's last 18 games.

New Jersey is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against Edmonton.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Jersey's last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Edmonton's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Edmonton's last 20 games at home.

Edmonton is 6-3 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against New Jersey.

Devils vs Oilers Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes, D - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve

Edmonton Oilers

Kasperi Kapanen, RW - Out

Leon Draisaitl, C - Out

Adam Henrique, C - Injured reserve

Devils vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 29th in scoring, 18th in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils are 13-13 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New Jersey has won three of their last four games and is playing well on both sides of the puck. The offense is still inconsistent, but the defense is trending up. They have won their last two road games and have won one-goal games.



Edmonton is fourth in scoring, 17th in goals against, first on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Connor McDavid leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Oilers are 12-6-4 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Edmonton has won two games in a row and they were both shutout victories. Even though the wins were against two of the bottom ranked teams in the Western Conference, it is still good momentum to have. The defense has been trending up at home after giving up goals in bunches a few weeks ago.

Best Bet: Under