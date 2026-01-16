San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers battle the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in this NFC Divisional Round showdown on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EST.



The 49ers just beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, 23-19. The game was a grind at times and the offense definitely went through some cold stretches but finished strong by outscoring the Eagles 13-3 in the fourth quarter. San Francisco did well by setting the tone early with a touchdown on the first drive of the game. This team does well when they control time of possession, take care of the ball, and have red zone success. In this game, they had to deal with some long Eagles drives, but the defense held their own, especially in the critical moments. San Francisco continues to win with first, second, and third-string guys. They will look to keep that next be brave plan going in Seattle.



The Seahawks finished the season 14-3 and will be well rested from their first-round bye of the playoffs. They shared the most wins in the regular season standings with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. The Hawks are a top-five team on both sides of the ball, and they have the top scoring defense. Last season, quarterback Sam Darnold brought the Minnesota Vikings a 14-win season, and now he has done it again with Seattle. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards (1,793) and broke DK Metcalf's team record. Overall, this team is fueled by a strong defensive line and an elite ability to stop the run.

Spread

49ers +7.5 (-117)

Seahawks -7.5 (+113)

Money line

49ers +270

Seahawks -300

Total

OVER 45.5 (+100)

UNDER 45.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

49ers vs Seahawks Betting Trends

San Francisco is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games.

San Francisco is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

San Francisco is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games against Seattle.

Seattle is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Seattle's last six games.

Seattle is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

49ers vs Seahawks Injury Reports

San Francisco 49ers

Dominick Puni, G - Questionable

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable

Ji'Ayir Brown, S - Questionable

Dee Winters, LB - Questionable

Fred Warner, LB - Questionable

George Kittle, TE - Injured reserve

Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable

Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable

Keion White, DE - Questionable

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve

Tatum Bethune, LB - Injured reserve

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Nick Martin, LB - Injured reserve

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve

Mykel Williams, DE - Injured reserve

Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks

Josh Jones, G - Questionable

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Tyrice Knight, LB - Questionable

Ernest Jones IV, LB - Questionable

Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable

Elijah Arroyo, TE - Injured reserve

Chazz Surratt, LB - Injured reserve

Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve

Cody White, WR - Injured reserve

George Holani, RB - Injured reserve

AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve

Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve

49ers vs Seahawks Predictions and Picks

San Francisco finished the season ranked fifth in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and 13th in points against. The 49ers had a chance to get the one seed and lost to the Seahawks at home in Week 18, 13-3. It honestly could have been a three-score win, but Seattle didn't finish some drives. The Niners know they can be better on offense and this time around they will have offensive tackle Trent Williams and possibly wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Also on defense, linebacker Fred Warner might be making a huge return to the lineup. If the Niners can find their game early, stop the Seattle running game, and make Darnold beat them, then they can pull this off.



Seattle finished the season ranked eighth in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, third in points scored, and first in points allowed. They have won 13 of 14 games this season when favored on the moneyline. This team has some great playmakers in Cooper Kupp and Kenneth Walker III. This defense hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher at all this season and in the last five games, they haven't allowed more than 11 yards on a running play. Second-year Head Coach Mike Macdonald received high marks for his efficient use of players and significant improvements in the team's performance. This team doesn't have many weaknesses and the only potential negative is Darnold's turnovers and stacking up incomplete passes like he did in the playoffs last season.

Best Bet: 49ers Spread