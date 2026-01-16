San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Spread, and Total
The sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers battle the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in this NFC Divisional Round showdown on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EST.
The 49ers just beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, 23-19. The game was a grind at times and the offense definitely went through some cold stretches but finished strong by outscoring the Eagles 13-3 in the fourth quarter. San Francisco did well by setting the tone early with a touchdown on the first drive of the game. This team does well when they control time of possession, take care of the ball, and have red zone success. In this game, they had to deal with some long Eagles drives, but the defense held their own, especially in the critical moments. San Francisco continues to win with first, second, and third-string guys. They will look to keep that next be brave plan going in Seattle.
The Seahawks finished the season 14-3 and will be well rested from their first-round bye of the playoffs. They shared the most wins in the regular season standings with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. The Hawks are a top-five team on both sides of the ball, and they have the top scoring defense. Last season, quarterback Sam Darnold brought the Minnesota Vikings a 14-win season, and now he has done it again with Seattle. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards (1,793) and broke DK Metcalf's team record. Overall, this team is fueled by a strong defensive line and an elite ability to stop the run.
Spread
- 49ers +7.5 (-117)
- Seahawks -7.5 (+113)
Money line
- 49ers +270
- Seahawks -300
Total
- OVER 45.5 (+100)
- UNDER 45.5 (-122)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
49ers vs Seahawks Betting Trends
- San Francisco is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games.
- San Francisco is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
- San Francisco is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games against Seattle.
- Seattle is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Seattle's last six games.
- Seattle is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.
49ers vs Seahawks Injury Reports
San Francisco 49ers
- Dominick Puni, G - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable
- Ji'Ayir Brown, S - Questionable
- Dee Winters, LB - Questionable
- Fred Warner, LB - Questionable
- George Kittle, TE - Injured reserve
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable
- Keion White, DE - Questionable
- Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve
- Tatum Bethune, LB - Injured reserve
- Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out
- Nick Martin, LB - Injured reserve
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out
- Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve
- Mykel Williams, DE - Injured reserve
- Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve
- Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve
- Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve
- Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve
- Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve
- Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve
Seattle Seahawks
- Josh Jones, G - Questionable
- Charles Cross, OT - Questionable
- Tyrice Knight, LB - Questionable
- Ernest Jones IV, LB - Questionable
- Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable
- Elijah Arroyo, TE - Injured reserve
- Chazz Surratt, LB - Injured reserve
- Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve
- Cody White, WR - Injured reserve
- George Holani, RB - Injured reserve
- AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve
- Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve
49ers vs Seahawks Predictions and Picks
San Francisco finished the season ranked fifth in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and 13th in points against. The 49ers had a chance to get the one seed and lost to the Seahawks at home in Week 18, 13-3. It honestly could have been a three-score win, but Seattle didn't finish some drives. The Niners know they can be better on offense and this time around they will have offensive tackle Trent Williams and possibly wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Also on defense, linebacker Fred Warner might be making a huge return to the lineup. If the Niners can find their game early, stop the Seattle running game, and make Darnold beat them, then they can pull this off.
Seattle finished the season ranked eighth in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, third in points scored, and first in points allowed. They have won 13 of 14 games this season when favored on the moneyline. This team has some great playmakers in Cooper Kupp and Kenneth Walker III. This defense hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher at all this season and in the last five games, they haven't allowed more than 11 yards on a running play. Second-year Head Coach Mike Macdonald received high marks for his efficient use of players and significant improvements in the team's performance. This team doesn't have many weaknesses and the only potential negative is Darnold's turnovers and stacking up incomplete passes like he did in the playoffs last season.
Best Bet: 49ers Spread
This is a heated rivalry and it will be another close game. San Francisco has won the last four games at Seattle and the defense allowed 13 points in three of those four games. Yes, the Seahawks' defense only gave up three points to the 49ers two weeks ago, but now the pressure is on them. Seattle is the rested team, and can they duplicate what they did in Week 18 or will there be some rust and Darnold misques from past big games?