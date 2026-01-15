New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks are having a lousy road trip, coming off their sixth defeat in 15 days via a 112-101 loss to the subpar Sacramento Kings. The Knicks will have to defy a long-running NBA trend to get a better outcome against host Golden State this Thursday at 10 p.m. EST.

NBA teams aren't known for winning at the end of road swings. Squads in that scenario have been known to go lower than .300 collectively in a given season. The Knicks ended a three-game journey at the end of December by losing 134-132 to the San Antonio Spurs despite Jalen Brunson's 29 points. Brunson's status for upcoming tipoffs is up in the air as of press time, a whopping blow to New York's odds.

The Golden State Warriors are worthy betting favorites, having gone 14-6 at Chase Center this season. Guard De'Anthony Melton came off the bench to produce 23 points in Monday's 119-97 pasting of the Portland Trail Blazers, helping the Warriors move to 3-1 on a mammoth homestand of eight games. Markets on Golden State are held back only by a 22-19 record compared to New York's 25-15.

Spread

Knicks +6.5 (+100)

Warriors -6.5 (-108)

Money line

Knicks +223

Warriors -233

Total

Over 227.5 (-104)

Under 227.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors have won four consecutive home games.

The road team has covered the spread in 12 of the last 15 meetings.

New York is 11-3 against Western Conference teams this season.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Point guard Jalen Brunson is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Center Ariel Hukporti is probable with a quadriceps injury.

Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.

Golden State Warriors

Guard Seth Curry is out with a back injury until the end of January.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

Does it make Golden State more or less scary that "backups" are taking the lineup over? No one has ever questioned Stephen Curry's shooting touch relative to the Warriors' depth problems in Curry's supporting cast. But when Curry only posted seven points against Portland, unheralded teammate Moses Moody stepped into the sharpshooter's role with four treys, helping the Warriors go 40.4% from downtown.

Brunson's own 26 points against Portland this month vaults the point guard into the "top-20 all-time scorers in franchise history" as was reported by Yardbarker's Jayesh Pagar. Brunson's consistency, paired with the form of Karl-Anthony Towns, has helped the Knicks go 11-3 against the west. But the Knicks' letdown against the Kings was triggered by Brunson exiting after injuring his right ankle again.