New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Islanders will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.



The Islanders are 25-16-5 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Winnipeg Jets on the road 5-4 in overtime. The Jets led 1-0 after one period of play. Then there was a scoring run in the second period with a combined seven goals scored. Winnipeg went up 3-0, New York tied it up, and the Jets got two more. The Islanders made things interesting in the final minute but fell short. New York outshot Winnipeg 27-22 and won in faceoffs 30-24 but lost in hits 18-13. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Emil Heineman was the third star with one goal and one assist.



The Oilers are 23-16-8 and first in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Nashville Predators on the road 4-3 in overtime. From the first period to the second period, it was a close, back and forth game. Both teams led at least once in the game. Edmonton outshot Nashville 31-27 but lost in hits 22-18 and in faceoffs 25-23. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a lot and the Oilers did well with blocked shots.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-163)

Oilers -1.5 (+138)

Money line

Islanders +156

Oilers -163

Total

OVER 6.5 (+100)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Islanders' last six games.

The NY Islanders is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Edmonton.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the NY Islanders' last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Edmonton's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Edmonton's last five games against the NY Islanders.

The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last six games at home.

Islanders vs Oilers Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat, C - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Edmonton Oilers

Adam Henrique, C - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

New York is 22nd in scoring, fourth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists and points. The Islanders are 11-8-3 on the road and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus eight in goal differential. New York is on the fourth game of a seven-game road trip, going 1-1-1. The offense is trending up, and all three games were one-goal ones. The defense will need to be ready for the elite Oilers offense.



Edmonton is third in scoring, 25th in goals against, first on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Connor McDavid leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Oilers are 11-5-4 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. They have a plus two in goal differential. Edmonton has picked up points in five straight games and the offense has been hovering around four goals in their recent wins. They have an elite power play and will need to work on their below-average defense against the trending-up Islanders offense.

Best Bet: Over