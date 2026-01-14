Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

A home-heavy stretch has tested the Rangers' resolve, and Wednesday's matchup against Ottawa offers another opportunity to halt a slide that has lingered into mid-January. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden, with coverage on ESPN+.

New York (20-21-6) enters having lost four straight and five of its last six. Artemi Panarin continues to drive the offense with 50 points, with Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller also contributing. The Rangers have struggled at home, posting a 5-12-4 record at MSG, and remain without Adam Fox on the blue line.

Ottawa (21-19-5) snapped a four-game skid on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Vancouver. Tim Stützle leads the Senators in goals, assists, and points, anchoring a top line that can pressure defenses off the rush. Ottawa averages more than three goals per game but has allowed 3.4.

The Rangers won the first meeting 4-2 in December.

Spread

Senators -1.5 (+212)

Rangers +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Senators -104

Rangers +100

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Senators are 1-5 in the last six matchups against the Rangers.

The Rangers are 6-15 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in eight of the Senators' last 11 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of the Rangers' past five games.

The Senators are 1-9 in their last 10 matchups as road favorites.

The Rangers are winless in their last four outings as home underdogs.

Senators vs Rangers Injury Reports

Senators

Linus Ullmark, G — Injured reserve (personal).

Rangers

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Igor Shesterkin, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Conor Sheary, LW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Senators vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have almost identical overall records and are both coming into this matchup in terrible form, as they are 1-7 and 1-4 in their last eight and five games, respectively. The Rangers have been terrible at home, with just five wins this season, but still, I see no value on either side. Both offenses have been struggling mightily lately, and they average just 5.66 goals per game combined this season. — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"Ottawa has finally broken a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win last night over the Vancouver Canucks. They now hit the road for their second game in as many nights, but I believe this win will go a long way. With lots of off-ice drama distracting the team, this win should feel like a weight off their shoulders as they look to prove outside noise wrong. Meanwhile, the Rangers have lost four straight games, but have yet to show some life like their opponents .... We are siding with Ottawa." — Tyler Mortimer, Pickswise