Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Seattle Kraken will look to make it two wins in a row on the road as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Kraken are 21-15-8 and third in the Pacific Division. They just beat the New York Rangers on the road 4-2. The Rangers led 2-0 after one period of play. Seattle scored twice in the second and twice in the third. The Kraken outshot the Rangers 29-22 but lost in hits 31-20 and lost in faceoffs 24-22. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Kraken did well with blocked shots and Shane Wright was the first star with one assist.



The Devils are 23-21-2 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Minnesota Wild on the road 5-2. New Jersey led 1-0 after one period of play. The Wild tied things up early in the second period, but the Devils retook the lead late. New Jersey scored three goals in a little over two minutes in the third period to really put things away. The Devils outshot the Wild 29-23, outhit them 18-16, and won in faceoffs 34-25. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Both teams did well with blocking shots. New Jersey had all the three-star spots with Nico Hischier as the first star with two assists.

Spread

Kraken +1.5 (-170)

Devils -1.5 (+150)

Money line

Kraken +150

Devils -156

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kraken vs Devils Betting Trends

Seattle is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Seattle is 0-5 SU in its last five games against New Jersey.

Seattle is 6-1 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of New Jersey's last 15 games.

New Jersey is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New Jersey's last five games against Seattle.

Kraken vs Devils Injury Reports

Seattle Kraken

Matt Murray, G - Injured reserve

Brandon Montour, D - Injured reserve

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve

Kraken vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Seattle is 25th in scoring, eighth in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 32nd on the penalty kill. Jordan Eberle leads the team in goals and points. The Kraken are 11-8-3 on the road and 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. They have a negative five in goal differential. Lately, Seattle has had a strong defensive performance in games and that could pose a challenge for the Devils' offense. The Kraken have been profitable as underdogs this season, winning 46.2% of their games when listed with underdog odds. They have lost two of their last three games and those were close and low-scoring.



New Jersey is 28th in scoring, tied for 17th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points. The Devils are 11-8-2 at home and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. They have a negative 20 in goal differential. The Devils just finished up a four-game road trip, where they went 1-3. It started off bad, with no offense and some bad losses. It's been a while since they scored five plus goals in a game, and they will look to carry over some momentum back home. New Jersey's all-time record against the Kraken is 6-0-2, and they are 4-0 at home against them.

Best Bet: Devils Money line