New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York's determined ballers are about to face a team more determined to buy lottery tickets, "NBA Draft Lottery" tickets to be exact. The tanking Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play host to the New York Knicks inside Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. EST this Wednesday.

Sacramento's two-game win streak is confusing because the Kings aren't just losing often. They've been losing by a lot of points. Following a Dec. 27 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Kings fell by an average of 24.6 points in their next five encounters, starting another stretch of defeats, which totaled seven in a row. However, the 10-30 Kings are now out of last place and boasting a 124-112 win over the LA Lakers.

The 25-14 Knicks are the fresher unit, going on two days' rest. Making things worse for the Kings, the injury-plagued forward Keegan Murray was "regressing" before going down in early January, according to Ian Goodwillie of FanSided. Murray sat out the Lakers contest, but another forward shined, as DeMar DeRozan tallied 32 points.

Spread

Knicks -11.5 (+104)

Kings +11.5 (-108)

Money line

Knicks -426

Kings +400

Total

Over 231.5 (+113)

Under 231.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Betting Trends

New York has won only twice in its last seven contests.

Sacramento is 2-6 versus Eastern Conference clubs this season.

The Knicks have defeated the Kings in nine of the last 10 meetings.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Guard Landry Shamet is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Forward Guershon Yabusele is questionable with a quadriceps injury.

Sacramento Kings

Point guard Isaiah Stevens is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Forward Keegan Murray is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Center Domantas Sabonis is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Predictions and Picks

Last weekend, the New York Knicks showed how badly they wanted to win three time zones away from home, outlasting the Portland Trail Blazers in Sunday's 123-114 road victory. A big night on the offensive glass helped New York overcome a late deficit and cold spells from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby combined for 44 points and 18 boards as the Knickerbockers' frontcourt loomed large.

Does it wake up the Kings to meet a legacy club like Los Angeles or New York? That's another strange aspect of Sacramento's upset of LA, for which LeBron James and Luka Dončić combined to play 70 minutes against Sacramento on Monday night. In recent matchups with similar themes, the Kings were clobbered by the Pistons, Lakers, and Celtics. Russell Westbrook scored just 10 points while going minus-14 in Sacramento's 120-106 loss to visiting Boston on New Year's Day.