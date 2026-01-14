Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday. It is a battle of two of the worst teams in the NBA, with two teams that will likely be in real contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft. There is not much at stake in games like this one, but the fact that the teams are evenly matched should make for an entertaining watch nonetheless.

After a three-game winning streak in late December, it has been all downhill for the Nets. Since that stretch of games, Brooklyn has gone 1-7, including a horrifically embarrassing 20-point loss to the Washington Wizards. Things will likely get even worse before they get any better, as the Nets are certain to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, ensuring that any developed talent is shipped off to make way for the legion of young players that the Nets have across their roster.

Wins have been few and far between for the Pelicans, too. They recently embarked on a monumental nine-game losing streak, with four of those losses qualifying as blowouts. A win against the Wizards broke the streak, but it is hard to feel any sort of optimism moving forward, especially considering that New Orleans will also be shipping off talented players at the deadline. Forward Herbert Jones and guard Trey Murphy III are the most likely to be traded, a possibility that would leave the Pelicans even more shorthanded than they already are. Regardless, a home matchup with the Nets presents the Pels with a realistic opportunity for a win in front of their fans.

Spread

Nets -1.5 (-113)

Pelicans +1.5 (+104)

Money line

Nets -117

Pelicans +113

Totals

Over 228.5 (+100)

Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nets are 9-7-1 ATS when they play on the road.

The Nets are 4-8-1 ATS when they play a Western Conference opponent.

The under is 10-7 in Brooklyn's games.

The Pelicans are 6-8 ATS when they play an Eastern Conference opponent.

The Pelicans are 6-3 ATS in games in which they have the rest disadvantage.

The under is 8-6 when New Orleans plays an Eastern Conference team.

Nets vs Pelicans Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams, F - Out.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado, G - Questionable.

Herbert Jones, F - Questionable.

Saddiq Bey, F - Questionable.

Nets vs Pelicans Prediction and Pick