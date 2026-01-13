New York Islanders vs Winnipeg Jets: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Islanders will look to make it two wins in a row on the road as they battle the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.



The Islanders are 25-15-5 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Minnesota Wild on the road 4-3 in a shootout. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game, and New York came back three times. The Islanders were outshot 36-27 and outhit 18-15 but won in faceoffs 36-26. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. They took care of the puck and took advantage of some Wild giveaways. Simon Holmstrom was the first star with two goals and one assist.



The Jets are 17-22-5 and eighth in the Central Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils at home 4-3. It was tied 1-1 after one period of play. Winnipeg came back twice in the second and scored the game-winning goal in the third. The Jets were outshot 27-22, outhit 17-15, and lost in faceoffs 27-25. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Winnipeg gave the puck away a lot but hung in there. The first star was Cole Perfetti with two assists.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-194)

Jets -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Islanders +117

Jets -122

Total

OVER 5.5 (+104)

UNDER 5.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games.

The NY Islanders is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

The NY Islanders is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games against Winnipeg.

The total has gone OVER in six of Winnipeg's last six games.

Winnipeg is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last six games at home.

Islanders vs Jets Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat, C - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets

Colin Miller, D - Injured reserve

Morgan Barron, C - Injured reserve

Haydn Fleury, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Jets Predictions and Picks

New York is 23rd in scoring, fourth in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists and points. The Islanders are 11-7-3 on the road and 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. They have a plus nine in goal differential. New York has won three of their last four games, with a mix of close wins, a low-scoring loss, and an extreme blowout victory of 9-0. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin will start in goal for the Islanders. He has won two straight starts and boasts a 2.47 GAA this season.

Winnipeg is 21st in scoring, 18th in goals against, 20th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Mark Scheifele leads the team in goals and points. The Jets are 10-9-3 at home and 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. They have a negative eight in goal differential. After going through an 11-game losing streak, the Jets finally have a winning streak going for them. Both sides of the puck are trending up and showed some fight in their last win. They need to work on their puck control and continue to play disciplined.

Best Bet: Over