Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Seattle Kraken look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Kraken are 20-15-8, fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road, 3-2. The game was tied 1-1 after one. The Kraken took the lead in the third but gave up the tying goal and winning goal midway through the third. Seattle was outshot 34-12, lost in faceoffs 34-27, and lost in hits 25-16. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. The Kraken gave up the puck a lot and struggled to get a decent number of scoring chances.



The Rangers are 20-20-6 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 10-2. New York scored early and then gave up six straight goals. The Rangers were outshot 34-9 and lost in hits 29-27 but won in faceoffs 33-31. New York was 1-for-2 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Rangers were sloppy with the puck and gave up goals on a lot of the Bruins' Grade A scoring chances.

Spread

Kraken +1.5 (-213)

Rangers -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Kraken +122

Rangers -127

Total

OVER 5.5 (-127)

UNDER 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kraken vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Seattle's last 10 games.

Seattle is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

Seattle is 1-5 SU in their last six games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.

The NY Rangers are 1-6 SU in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Rangers' last nine games against Seattle.

Kraken vs Rangers Injury Reports

Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle, RW - Day-to-day

Matt Murray, G - Injured reserve

Brandon Montour, D - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Igor Shesterkin, G - Injured reserve

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

Kraken vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Seattle is 25th in scoring, ninth in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 32nd on the penalty kill. Matty Beniers leads the team in assists. The Kraken are 10-8-3 on the road and 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Despite losing their last two games by a score of 3-2, this team still has a good stretch hockey going for them. Those two losses were against the best team in the East Canes and the top three Minnesota Wild in the West. They need to get some puck luck back and get some more special teams chances.



New York is 29th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in assists and points. The Rangers are 5-11-4 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. New York has lost three games in a row and have been stuck on two goals in all three of those contests. They have also lost six of their last seven games with a couple of good efforts against elite teams, but just no offense. This team just had the ugliest loss and will definitely be ready to actually find some offense at home to bounce back fast.

Best Bet: Rangers Money line