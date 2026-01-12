Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida's grinding road trip stops in Buffalo Monday night, with the Panthers needing points to stay in striking distance of Atlantic Division leaders. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST Monday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with coverage on ESPN+.

The Panthers (23-18-3) have struggled to find consistency away from home, entering the night 9-9-0 on the road. Brad Marchand leads the short-handed offense with 46 points, though his status remains day-to-day, while Sam Reinhart continues to provide the finishing touch and net-front presence.

The Sabres (24-15-4) have won three straight, scoring five goals in each. Tage Thompson leads the team with 22 goals, and Rasmus Dahlin drives offense from the back end with 25 assists.

Buffalo beat Florida 3-0 in their meeting, with Josh Doan netting two power-play goals and Alex Lyon making 32 saves to secure the shutout.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-257)

Sabres -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Panthers +104

Sabres -108

Total

Over 6.5 (+108)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Trends

The Panthers are 8-3 when playing as the underdogs.

The Sabres are 13-5-2 when playing as the favorites.

The total has gone under in four of the Panthers' last six games.

The Sabres have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The Panthers have won 13 of the last 16 matchups against the Sabres.

The under has hit in nine of the last 11 meetings against these teams.

Panthers vs Sabres Injury Reports

Panthers

Brad Marchand, LW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Seth Jones, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Cole Schwindt, C — Injured reserve (arm).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured reserve (groin).

Sabres

Alex Lyon, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Michael Kesselring, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Panthers vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

"Buffalo comes into this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the last month, and they are surging in the Atlantic standings. The Sabres are 14-5-2 at home this year, while the Panthers are 9-9-0 on the road. Florida has lost four of their last six games, and they have scored two goals or fewer in four of their last five. The Panthers have really struggled to string wins together this season, and I can't back them with how the Sabres are currently playing. Take Buffalo to win again at home." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"The Sabres have more points and wins than the Panthers, thanks to an amazing streak they have been through recently, with a 13-1 record in their last 14 games. They have won their last six home games in that span, and are facing a Panthers team that has been weaker on the road. They are 2-4 in their last 6 games and will be playing their fourth straight game on the road. Take the Sabres to continue to roll at home in this one." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place