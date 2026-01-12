New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils are dealing with disasters from a road swing that did not start far away from home. The 22-21-2 Devils were embarrassed by a landmark 9-0 thrashing on behalf of the New York Islanders, going on to fall at Pittsburgh and Winnipeg to extend their losing streak to four. They'll try to improve on a conference-worst 118 goals when the Minnesota Wild play host to the Devils this Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

It won't get any easier on the pond in St. Paul, given that the Devils are ending a road trip against one of the National Hockey League's most exciting teams of 2025-26. Minnesota is happy to have acquired Team USA defenseman Quinn Hughes, a transition-game genius who has 15 assists in 14 games for the Wild.

There's a ray of light for New Jersey. In fact, there are two. Nico Hischier's club is defying the NHL trope of bad efforts at the end of road trips, going 3-1 in its last four such scenarios. Meanwhile, the Wild may be in a winter lull, trying to snap a losing streak versus the Devils without having won in regulation since Jan. 2.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-163)

Wild -1.5 (+138)

Money line

Devils +170

Wild -178

Total

Over 5.5 (-133)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild Betting Trends

New Jersey has beaten Minnesota five consecutive times.

The Wild have not won a game in regulation in five appearances.

The Devils have won three of their last four games that ended road trips.

New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Right winger Stefan Noesen is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Center Marc McLaughlin is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Minnesota Wild

Center Joel Eriksson Ek is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Zack Bogosian is out until January 12th with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild Predictions and Picks

Part of the Devs' discontent feels focused on defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who Andre Leal at Yahoo Sports believes was a "calculated" healthy scratch in Winnipeg. Hamilton's 10 points for the season are the least of the team's problems, considering that Hamilton has pumped in five tallies to almost halve Timo Meier's total of 12 goals on the campaign. The fans' impression that New Jersey is scapegoating Hamilton for his price tag alone could make it appear like the Devils are prepared to sell off prior to springtime.

Minnesota's presence in Monday's game helps underline New Jersey's real issue, a lack of scoring punch. The Devils could conceivably end the season without a single 20-goal sniper. The Wild's star forwards, Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, have combined for 52 goals already. Minnesota's goalies are also outplaying New Jersey's, in spite of Devils' G Jake Allen's solid .911 goals-against average.