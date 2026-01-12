Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their three-game road trip in the south with a visit to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EST. While these teams were initially expected to head in opposite directions this season, a massively disappointing showing from the Mavericks has both squads sitting outside of their conference's play-in picture. Both might end up being big sellers at the trade deadline, setting the stage for a contest between two teams that might own very high picks in next year's draft.

This season was never about winning for the Nets, but the development of the team's young players has not looked particularly promising, either. Of the four first-round picks from the 2025 draft, only two, guard Egor Demin and forward Danny Wolf, have managed to crack the rotation in meaningful ways. The highlight of the lineup has been forward Michael Porter Jr., who is averaging 25.9 points per game, far and away the most on the team. He will almost certainly be moved at the deadline, but for now, he remains the best and really only threat on Brooklyn's team.

Injury luck plays a huge part in every team's season, and the Mavericks are no exception. Forward Anthony Davis has once again suffered a long-term injury, this time in the form of damage to ligaments in his hand. Guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL last season and is yet to return, but Dallas's record brings up the question of whether Irving should play at all this season. What was supposed to be a year spent in the playoffs looks like a lost season, one that is unlikely to turn around thanks to a seemingly unshakable injury bug.

Spread

Nets +3.5 (+100)

Mavericks -3.5 (-108)

Money line

Nets +150

Mavericks -156

Totals

Over 221.5 (+100)

Under 221.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nets, despite their overall record, are 18-17-1 ATS this season.

The Nets are 9-6-1 ATS when they enter a game as road underdogs.

The under is 9-7 when Brooklyn plays on the road.

The Mavs are one of the worst teams in the NBA ATS, going 16-23 this year.

The Mavericks are 11-9 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 23-16 in Dallas's games.

Nets vs Mavericks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr., F - Probable.

Drake Powell, F - Questionable.

Ziaire Williams, F - Questionable.

Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington, F - Out.

Anthony Davis, F - Out.

Kyrie Irving, G - Out.

Brandon Williams, G - Questionable.

Moussa Cisse, C - Questionable.

Nets vs Mavericks Prediction and Pick