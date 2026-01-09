New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and Total

Wave bye to notions of a sleepy National Basketball Association midseason, at least insofar as the next tipoff at Mortgage Matchup Center is concerned. It's poised to be a clash of contending cagers when the New York Knicks visit the Phoenix Suns this Friday at 9 p.m. EST.

The Phoenix Suns are becoming a hot ticket. That hasn't been as obvious as the Suns' location makes it sound. Phoenix lost four out of six games in a 15-day span of December before winning seven of the Suns' next nine. Veteran guard Devin Booker is 15th in the NBA with a 25.7 point-per-game mark.

New York defeated the LA Clippers 123-111 on Wednesday night to earn its first victory of 2026. The Knicks snapped their losing streak just in time to keep pace with the Boston Celtics, if not the leading Detroit Pistons, in the Eastern Conference. A vintage double-double from Karl-Anthony Towns led a team effort in which all of the Knicks' starting five netted at least 15 points. However, the Knickerbockers are traveling southwest for Friday's meeting, the same scenario that began the Knicks' holiday skid.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-104)

Suns +1.5 (+100)

Money line

Knicks -113

Suns +108

Total

Over 228.5 (-104)

Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have won four of the last five meetings.

New York is 6-1 against the spread in the last seven Knicks-Suns games.

The Phoenix Suns have won four consecutive contests at home.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Guard Landry Shamet is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Forward Josh Hart is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Phoenix Suns

Guard Jamaree Bouyea is in treatment for concussion symptoms.

Guard Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury.

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Predictions and Picks

The Suns' best win of 2026 so far was Jan. 4's 108-105 triumph over the OKC Thunder. Phoenix made a statement less than one month after its franchise's worst margin-of-defeat ever came against OKC in a 138-89 NBA Cup drubbing. Booker hit a winning trey with just 0.7 seconds left, but the Suns' 49-29 rebounding edge was the narrative. Phoenix "dominated the boards" as told in the Reuters recap.

There's no denying that the Knicks' road trip got off to a bad start. New York was outgunned 121-90 by Detroit, after which the Pistons gleefully trolled the Knicks on social media. Towns had only six points and one rebound in the loss. Center Mitchell Robinson snagged 10 rebounds in the same contest, showing that the Knicks' frontcourt is deep enough to play with better cohesion if Towns is more consistent.