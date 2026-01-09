Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Clippers will continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. This game represents a significant step down for the Clippers, who just played the New York Knicks and play the Detroit Pistons in the game after this one. For the Nets, just about every matchup is a tough one, even with the consideration that they have been playing noticeably better basketball in the last couple of weeks.

It took a handful of monstrous performances from forward Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers finally look the way that everyone expected them to before the season. Their recent six-game win streak included victories over the Pistons and the Houston Rockets, showing that Los Angeles, despite their 13-23 record, can hang with any team in the NBA. Even with Leonard entering this game with a questionable designation, Los Angeles should feel comfortable in a road matchup against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

While their recent three-game win streak does seem like a flash in the pan, there is reason for optimism for the Nets. They just played the Orlando Magic extremely closely, losing only by a single point in overtime. Forward Michael Porter Jr. has been a major sparkplug, leading the team with 26.1 points per game, while the young core surrounding him has plugged quality minutes into the lineup. Another good showing from the youth in the lineup would continue to inspire hope in a team that is unlikely to surpass 25 wins this season.

Spread

Clippers -2.5 (-113)

Nets +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Clippers -144

Nets +138

Totals

Over 215.5 (+100)

Under 215.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Clippers vs Nets Betting Trends

The Clippers are one of the worst teams in the NBA ATS, going 15-21.

The Clippers are 8-10 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 19-17 in Los Angeles's games.

The Nets are 17-16-1 ATS this year.

The Nets are 9-10 ATS when they play on their home floor.

The under is 20-14 in Brooklyn's games.

Clippers vs Nets Injury Reports

Los Angeles Clippers

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G - Out.

Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out.

Kawhi Leonard, F - Questionable.

Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr., F - Probable.

Ben Saraf, G - Out.

Clippers vs Nets Prediction and Pick