Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Los Angeles Clippers will continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. This game represents a significant step…
The Los Angeles Clippers will continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. This game represents a significant step down for the Clippers, who just played the New York Knicks and play the Detroit Pistons in the game after this one. For the Nets, just about every matchup is a tough one, even with the consideration that they have been playing noticeably better basketball in the last couple of weeks.
It took a handful of monstrous performances from forward Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers finally look the way that everyone expected them to before the season. Their recent six-game win streak included victories over the Pistons and the Houston Rockets, showing that Los Angeles, despite their 13-23 record, can hang with any team in the NBA. Even with Leonard entering this game with a questionable designation, Los Angeles should feel comfortable in a road matchup against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
While their recent three-game win streak does seem like a flash in the pan, there is reason for optimism for the Nets. They just played the Orlando Magic extremely closely, losing only by a single point in overtime. Forward Michael Porter Jr. has been a major sparkplug, leading the team with 26.1 points per game, while the young core surrounding him has plugged quality minutes into the lineup. Another good showing from the youth in the lineup would continue to inspire hope in a team that is unlikely to surpass 25 wins this season.
Spread
- Clippers -2.5 (-113)
- Nets +2.5 (+104)
Money line
- Clippers -144
- Nets +138
Totals
- Over 215.5 (+100)
- Under 215.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Clippers vs Nets Betting Trends
- The Clippers are one of the worst teams in the NBA ATS, going 15-21.
- The Clippers are 8-10 ATS when they play on the road.
- The under is 19-17 in Los Angeles's games.
- The Nets are 17-16-1 ATS this year.
- The Nets are 9-10 ATS when they play on their home floor.
- The under is 20-14 in Brooklyn's games.
Clippers vs Nets Injury Reports
Los Angeles Clippers
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, G - Out.
- Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out.
- Kawhi Leonard, F - Questionable.
Brooklyn Nets
- Michael Porter Jr., F - Probable.
- Ben Saraf, G - Out.
Clippers vs Nets Prediction and Pick
The sportsbooks clearly expect Leonard to sit this game out. With him, the Clippers will likely jump to six or seven-point favorites, so there is a chance to snag a discount if Leonard does end up taking the floor. Aside from that point, taking the Clippers to cover the three-point spread makes the most sense. The whole team has been playing better basketball, not just Leonard, and a soft matchup like the Nets should allow them to continue to do so, even though they are on the road. Los Angeles should utilize its solid defense to maintain a solid lead throughout the game, one that results in a win and a cover.