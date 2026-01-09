Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

The sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills battle the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.



The Bills finished the season 12-5, second in the AFC East Division, and the second wild card team. Buffalo started the season 4-0 and won five of their last six games. This will be their seventh straight playoff appearance. The offense is led by quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl running back James Cook. For most of the season, their offense was potent, but the defense definitely showed some weakness in a handful of high-scoring games, especially against the run.



The Jaguars finished the season 13-4, first in the AFC South Division, and have won eight games in a row. In the first half of the season, the Jags had a small winning stretch and a small losing stretch. Then in the second half, they just completely turned it up on both sides of the ball. Even though six of their last eight wins were against below-average teams, they still beat two playoff teams easily in the Los Angeles Chargers and the number one-seeded Denver Broncos. The key to their success was quarterback Trevor Lawrence's improved leadership and a defense that made crucial plays.

Spread

Bills -1.5 (+108)

Jaguars +1.5 (-113)

Money line

Bills -108

Jaguars +100

Total

OVER 51.5 (-108)

UNDER 51.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Jaguars Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Buffalo's last five games.

Buffalo is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Buffalo is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

Jacksonville is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Jacksonville's last five games.

Jacksonville is 8-0 SU in its last eight games.

Bills vs Jaguars Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

Jordan Phillips, DT - Injured reserve

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable

Ty Johnson, RB - Questionable

Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Jordan Poyer, S - Questionable

Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve

DaQuan Jones, DT - Questionable

Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable

Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve

Maxwell Hairston, CB - Out

Curtis Samuel, WR - Injured reserve

Chase Lundt, OT - Injured reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve

Landon Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve

Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve

Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen McLeod, LB - Injured reserve

Jarrian Jones, CB - Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable

Cole Van Lanen, OT - Questionable

Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable

Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable

Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable

Jourdan Lewis, CB - Injured reserve

Jack Kiser, LB - Injured reserve

Travis Hunter, WR - Injured reserve

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Injured reserve

Joshua Cephus, WR - Injured reserve

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

Bills vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Buffalo finished the season ranked 15th in passing yards, first in rushing yards, tied for fourth in points scored, and 12th in points against. Cook led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,621 yards and the rushing game will be going up against the Jaguars' top-ranked rushing defense. Reigning NFL MVP Allen will be playing in the playoffs for the seventh time and will be ready to get the offense going early. He likes to go for the big play sometimes and will need to be careful in those moments because the Jags defense is second in the NFL with 22 interceptions.



Jacksonville finished the season ranked 12th in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and eighth in points allowed. The Jaguars rushing defense only allows an average of 85.6 yards per game and didn't allow any player to get over 75 yards all season. During their winning streak, Lawrence has 24 touchdown passes and the offense has been dominant at home, averaging 30.8 points per game. At the moment, this team doesn't have any negative areas and will look to keep the offensive numbers high and win the turnover battle.

Best Bet: Over