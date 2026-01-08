Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will continue their Big 10 play against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Knights are fresh off a huge overtime victory over the Oregon Ducks, and will look to keep the ball rolling against the fourth-ranked opponent of their season. The first three resulted in losses, so scoring an upset would mark a huge turning point in Rutgers' season. Meanwhile, the Illini have also lost to three ranked opponents, but those are the only losses they have on record. A big date with Iowa looms immediately after this matchup, which could lead Illinois to overlook a scrappy Rutgers squad.

The offensive blueprint for the Scarlet Knights is well-known to all of their opponents. Head coach Steve Pikiell relies on guard Tariq Francis and forward Dylan Grant to pour in points as the only two guys who average double-digit points. Guards Jamichael Davis and Darren Buchanan Jr. both shoot above 40% from three-point range, adding a couple of dangerous shooters to surround the ball-dominant scorers. All will need to play excellently in order to pull an upset against the Illini.

There are not many teams in college basketball that can score in as many different ways as Illinois can. The Illini have four players on their roster who average double-digit points, as well as four who shoot over 35% from deep. The defense has faltered in high-level matchups, but it is unclear if the Knights can provide the same challenge that teams like Alabama, Nebraska, and Ohio State have, although the sportsbooks seem fairly certain they cannot.

Spread

Rutgers +21.5 (-104)

Illinois -21.5 (-113)

Money line

Rutgers -400

Illinois -3233

Totals

Over 146.5 (+100)

Under 146.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers vs Illinois Betting Trends

Rutgers is 5-10 ATS this year.

Rutgers is 0-2 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The over is 8-7 in the Scarlet Knights' games.

The Illini are 8-6 ATS this season.

The Illini are 5-3 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 10-4 in Illinois' games.

Rutgers vs Illinois Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No injuries of note.

Illinois Fighting Illini

No injuries of note.

Rutgers vs Illinois Prediction and Pick

Even with the talent discrepancy between these teams, this is an absolutely massive line from the sportsbooks. Rutgers does have a couple of bad losses to ranked teams, but the Scarlet Knights have been playing noticeably better basketball in their most recent games. The win against Oregon seemed like a turning point for the team, and they played the Ohio State Buckeyes quite closely in the game just before.