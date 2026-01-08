New York Islanders vs Nashville Predators: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Islanders are looking to keep the offensive numbers high as they battle the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.



The Islanders are 24-15-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils 9-0 at home. New York was up 3-0 after one period of play and just couldn't stop scoring. The Islanders were outshot 44-24, outhit 18-16, and lost in faceoffs 30-25. The power play didn't get an opportunity, but the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. New York did well with blocking shots and took advantage of some giveaways from the Devils. The Islanders had all three-star spots with Anthony Duclair as the first star, scoring three goals and getting two assists.



The Predators are 19-19-4 and fifth in the Central Division. They just lost to the Edmonton Oilers on the road 6-2. The Oilers scored in the first period and then got three more in the second. The Preds scored two quick ones in the third to make it a game again, but Edmonton got some insurance goals later in the period. Nashville outhit Edmonton 17-15 but lost on shots 43-26 and in faceoffs 34-26. Both teams were decent with blocked shots and a few Predators players had a positive plus/minus for the game.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-245)

Predators -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Islanders +108

Predators -113

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Predators Betting Trends

The NY Islanders is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The NY Islanders is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games against Nashville.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the NY Islanders' last 10 games on the road.

Nashville is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Nashville's last 20 games against the NY Islanders.

Nashville is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Islanders vs Predators Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat, C - Day-to-day

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Nashville Predators

Jonathan Marchessault, C - Day-to-day

Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Predators Predictions and Picks

New York is 22nd in scoring, fifth in goals against, 29th on the power play, and tied for seventh on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists and points. The Islanders are 10-7-2 on the road and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. New York is about to start a seven-game road trip and looking to carry offensive momentum from their 9-0 game. The offense is trending up and the defense has been pretty consistent. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has returned from injury for the Islanders, but the team may use backup David Rittich to manage his workload during this road trip.



Nashville is 24th in scoring, 29th in goals against, 16th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Steven Stamkos leads the team in goals. The Predators are 10-9-2 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Predators just had their seven-game road trip and went 4-3. Some of those games were low-scoring ones and a few others were close and somewhat offensive. Two of their last three games were bad losses, but Nashville should be ready to go at home after such a long road trip. Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.

Best Bet: Over