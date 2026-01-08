Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Buffalo Sabres look to keep the offense production high as they battle the New York Rangers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Sabres are 22-15-4 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks at home 5-3. Buffalo scored the first four goals of the game and had a 4-0 lead with 14 minutes left in the third period. Vancouver scored three goals in a six minute stretch, but the Sabres got an empty netter to put the game away. Buffalo was outshot 37-20 and lost in hits 17-16 but won in faceoffs 30-26. Their power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. The three stars of the game were all Sabres and the first star was Alex Tuch, who had one goal and one assist.

The Rangers are 20-18-6 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Utah Mammoth at home 3-2, in overtime. It was a scoreless first period, then New York led 2-1 after two, gave up the lead in the third, and lost a minute into overtime. The Rangers were outshot 27-24 but won in hits 38-18. Faceoffs were tied at 29 apiece. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. New York was decent with blocked shots and Mika Zibanejad was the third star with two assists.

Spread

Sabres -1.5 (+233)

Rangers +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Sabres -117

Rangers +113

Total

OVER 6.5 (+122)

UNDER 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Sabres vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Buffalo's last eight games.

Buffalo is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games.

Buffalo is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of the NY Rangers' last 18 games.

The NY Rangers is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of the NY Rangers' last 11 games at home.

Sabres vs Rangers Injury Reports

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Lyon, G - Injured reserve

Michael Kesselring, D - Injured reserve

Justin Danforth, RW - Injured reserve

Conor Timmins, D - Injured reserve

Jiri Kulich, C - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Alexis Lafreniere, LW - Day-to-day

Igor Shesterkin, G - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

Noah Laba, C - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

J.T. Miller, C - Injured reserve

Sabres vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Buffalo is 14th in scoring, tied for 18th in goals against, 21st on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Tage Thompson leads the team in goals and points. The Sabres are 9-10-2 on the road and 9-1 in their last 10 games. Buffalo has won 11 of their last 12 games and most of the wins were on the road. They are playing well on both sides of the puck and a lot of the recent wins have been by multiple goal victories.



New York is 30th in scoring, sixth in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Rangers are 5-10-4 at home and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. New York has lost four of their last five games and the offense has struggled. They continue to have mostly low-scoring games at home and their recent power play success could help get the offensive production up.

Best Bet: Under