Magic vs Nets Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
Terance Mann #14 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a 3-point basket during the game against the Golden State Warriors. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Magic arrive in Brooklyn with offense to spare and defensive questions to answer as they open a short road swing against the Nets on Wednesday. Tipoff at Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EST, with the game airing locally on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and YES.

Orlando (20-17) dropped a 120-112 decision on Tuesday at Washington, where turnovers and fouls derailed any chance of a late push. Paolo Banchero finished with 14 points but has averaged 25 over his last five games, while rookie Jase Richardson provided a spark with a career-high 20 off the bench.

Despite recent defensive lapses, the Magic have been productive offensively, averaging 117.1 points per game. Franz Wagner leads the team at 22.7 points per night, though his status remains uncertain with an ankle injury. Orlando has already taken one meeting this season, a 105-98 home win in November.

Brooklyn (11-22) enters the matchup fresh off Sunday's 127-115 home victory over Denver. Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points in that win, his fourth straight game with at least 25, as the Nets placed six players in double figures. Brooklyn has shown improvement after a 1-11 start, going 10-11 over its last 21 games.

Spread

  • Magic -2.5 (+100)
  • Nets +2.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Magic -127
  • Nets +117

Total

  • Over 222.5 (-104)
  • Under 222.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Magic are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine road games.
  • The Nets are 3-3 against the spread in their past six road matchups.
  • The total has gone under in six of the Magic's last nine outings.
  • The total has gone under in 14 of the Nets' last 20 games and 10 of the last 13 at home.
  • The Magic have won seven straight against the Nets, going 5-2 against the spread.
  • The over has hit in six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Magic vs Nets Injury Reports

Magic

  • Jalen Suggs, G — Out (knee).
  • Moritz Wagner, F — Out (knee).
  • Franz Wagner, F — Out (ankle).

Nets

  • Haywood Highsmith, F — Out (knee).
  • Ben Saraf, G — Out (knee).

Magic vs Nets Predictions and Picks

"These teams last met on Nov. 14, and it was the Magic who won by 105-98; but that was back when the Nets were only 1-11 on the season. The Magic have cooled off recently, while the Nets have found a bit of form, so we should be in for another close contest here. The Magic are still deserved favorites on the road, but they are playing their second game of a back-to-back set. I will stick with the Nets, who should be well-rested as they haven't played since Sunday." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Magic continue to have issues with consistency, and that includes a loss last night to the Wizards. The Magic are now just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games. No, thanks. The Nets have the rest advantage, they're at home, and they've quietly won five of their last nine games. This is the best basketball the Nets have played all season .... I'll take a stab with the Nets." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Orlando holds advantages in rebounding, scoring, and consistency at the defensive end. Banchero's presence inside creates pressure on a Brooklyn frontcourt that has struggled to control the paint, while Bane's perimeter scoring adds another factor Brooklyn must defend against. The Nets rely heavily on Porter Jr. to carry the offense, and if his production is limited, Brooklyn's scoring becomes an issue. Orlando will control the glass, limit second chances, and build a lead in the second half. Final Score Prediction: Orlando Magic win 121-104." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays

Brooklyn NetsOrlando Magic
Laura BernheimWriter
