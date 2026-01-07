Los Angeles Clippers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Los Angeles Clippers will try to keep their defense trending up on the road as they battle the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Clippers are 13-22 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Golden State Warriors at home 103-102. It was a game of hot and cold runs by both teams, but Los Angeles played with the lead for most of the game. The Clippers did just enough to hang on and points off of turnovers almost did them in. Los Angeles won in field goal percentage 48.1%-38.0%. 3-pointers made were a tie and both teams did well at getting to the free throw line. The Clippers turned the ball over 20 times, and it could have easily cost them the game. Kawhi Leonard led the way on offense with 24 points and the team had five players in double figures.
The Knicks are 23-13 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road 121-90. It was a somewhat close first half and the Knicks offense went away in the second half. New York lost in field goal percentage 54.6%-42.1% and made 3-pointers 16-13. Free throws were close, but the Knicks also lost in rebounds, 44-30. Turnovers were high for both sides and New York gave up 33 points off of turnovers. Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 25 points and the team had three players in double figures.
Spread
- Clippers +5.5 (-108)
- Knicks -5.5 (+100)
Money line
- Clippers +178
- Knicks -194
Total
- OVER 224.5 (-104)
- UNDER 224.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Clippers vs Knicks Betting Trends
- The LA Clippers is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the LA Clippers' last six games.
- The LA Clippers is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
- New York is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of New York's last seven games.
- New York is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
Clippers vs Knicks Injury Reports
Los Angeles Clippers
- James Harden, G - Day-to-day
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, G - Out
- Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out
- Bradley Beal, G - Out
New York Knicks
- Landry Shamet, G - Out
- Josh Hart, G - Out
Clippers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles is currently 27th in points, ninth in points allowed, and 19th in point differential. Kawhi Leonard leads the team in points and is averaging 28.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. Rookie Kobe Sanders has been a recent standout, averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds on 56.3% shooting over the past 10 games. The Clippers are 4-13 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles has been turning their season around and have won seven of their last eight, with the defense trending way up.
New York is currently fourth in points, 12th in points allowed, and seventh in point differential. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and is averaging 29.2 points and 6.3 assists. Miles McBride has been a threat from deep, averaging five made three-pointers over the last 10 games. The Knicks are 15-4 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. New York is looking to snap a season-long four-game losing streak and their last three losses have been by double digits. However, they are 13-6 at home against the spread.
Best Bet: Clippers Spread
Los Angeles doesn't have a good record, but both sides of the ball are playing well right now and most of these recent wins were by double digits. New York plays well at home but still finds themselves in close games.