Los Angeles Clippers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to keep their defense trending up on the road as they battle the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Clippers are 13-22 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Golden State Warriors at home 103-102. It was a game of hot and cold runs by both teams, but Los Angeles played with the lead for most of the game. The Clippers did just enough to hang on and points off of turnovers almost did them in. Los Angeles won in field goal percentage 48.1%-38.0%. 3-pointers made were a tie and both teams did well at getting to the free throw line. The Clippers turned the ball over 20 times, and it could have easily cost them the game. Kawhi Leonard led the way on offense with 24 points and the team had five players in double figures.



The Knicks are 23-13 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road 121-90. It was a somewhat close first half and the Knicks offense went away in the second half. New York lost in field goal percentage 54.6%-42.1% and made 3-pointers 16-13. Free throws were close, but the Knicks also lost in rebounds, 44-30. Turnovers were high for both sides and New York gave up 33 points off of turnovers. Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 25 points and the team had three players in double figures.