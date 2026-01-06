Rutgers Beats Oregon in Overtime Thriller 88-85

Rutgers defeated Oregon 88-85 in an incredible overtime game at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 5, 2026. The win evened up both teams' records to 8-7 overall, with a 1-3 record in Big Ten play.

Tariq Francis stood out, putting up 30 points to lead all scorers. At halftime, Rutgers was behind as Oregon led 45-37. However, an impressive 19-8 run after the break turned the game around, giving Rutgers a 56-53 lead.

The end of regulation saw a critical three-pointer from Oregon, tying it up at 76-76 with only 4.5 seconds left. In overtime, Tariq Francis and Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 11 of their team's 12 points.

Lino Mark's important steal with 17.6 seconds left in regulation was key to securing the win. The Rutgers bench outperformed, scoring 58-10 against Oregon's reserves.

Rutgers took advantage with 26 points off turnovers and sank 30 of 34 free throws. Four Rutgers players scored in double figures, with Davis and Lino Mark each tallying 13 points.

The win showed clear improvement for Rutgers, who had previously lost 75-57 to Oregon in February 2025. The game showcased two styles: Oregon's fast-paced offense against Rutgers' solid defense.