New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Devils are 22-18-2 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes at home 3-1. New Jersey gave up a goal less than a minute into the game but tied things up seven minutes later. The Canes would take the lead in the second and get some insurance in the third. Shots were even at 29 apiece. New Jersey won in hits 22-16 but lost in faceoffs 33-26. The power play was 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Devils had some good scoring chances blocked and could have done more on giveaways.



The Islanders are 23-15-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Toronto Maple Leafs at home 4-3 in overtime. New scored first but ended up being down 2-1 after two periods of play. Midway through the third, the Islanders tied things up. Toronto untied it a minute later, but New York was able to tie it up again late in the period. The Islanders outshot the Maple Leafs 25-21 and won in hits 21-19. Toronto won in faceoffs 32-24. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount and Matthew Schaefer was the first star with two goals.