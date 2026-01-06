New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New Jersey Devils look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Devils are 22-18-2 and…
The New Jersey Devils look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The Devils are 22-18-2 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes at home 3-1. New Jersey gave up a goal less than a minute into the game but tied things up seven minutes later. The Canes would take the lead in the second and get some insurance in the third. Shots were even at 29 apiece. New Jersey won in hits 22-16 but lost in faceoffs 33-26. The power play was 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Devils had some good scoring chances blocked and could have done more on giveaways.
The Islanders are 23-15-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Toronto Maple Leafs at home 4-3 in overtime. New scored first but ended up being down 2-1 after two periods of play. Midway through the third, the Islanders tied things up. Toronto untied it a minute later, but New York was able to tie it up again late in the period. The Islanders outshot the Maple Leafs 25-21 and won in hits 21-19. Toronto won in faceoffs 32-24. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount and Matthew Schaefer was the first star with two goals.
Spread
- Devils -1.5 (+212)
- Islanders +1.5 (-245)
Money line
- Devils -122
- Islanders +113
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+103)
- UNDER 5.5 (-112)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New Jersey's last 11 games.
- New Jersey is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.
- New Jersey is 1-5 SU in its last six games against the NY Islanders.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of the NY Islanders' last 10 games.
- The NY Islanders is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Islanders' last seven games against New Jersey.
Devils vs Islanders Injury Reports
New Jersey Devils
- Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Injured reserve
- Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Injured reserve
- Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve
- Simon Nemec, D - Injured reserve
- Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve
New York Islanders
- Matthew Schaefer, D - Day-to-day
- Bo Horvat, C - Out
- Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
- Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
- Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
- Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve
Devils vs Islanders Predictions and Picks
New Jersey is 29th in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points. The Devils are 11-10 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. They have a negative 10 in goal differential. New Jersey has won two of their last three games and is starting to play more defensive hockey. With the offense being below average, they need to execute better on the power play.
New York is 25th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 29th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists. The Islanders are 13-8-2 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They have a goal differential of zero. In their last few games, New York has been in a win-loss mode and play inconsistent on both sides of the puck. Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is expected to return from a seven-game absence and start in net tonight. They will look to take care of the puck and control the tempo.
Best Bet: Islanders Moneyline
Both teams are playing good defensive hockey and New York will get a boost with Sorokin back in net. This should be a low-scoring and close game. At home, the Islanders usually get some solid puck luck and find a way to get the victory.