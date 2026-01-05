Utah Mammoth vs New York Rangers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Utah Mammoth look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Mammoth are 19-20-3 and sixth in the Central Division. They just lost to the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-1. The Devils scored four straight goals, two in the first and two in the second, before Utah got their lone goal in the third. The Mammoth outshot the Devils 31-30 and won in hits 28-24 but lost in faceoffs 28-26. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Utah could have done more with the Devils' puck giveaways.



The Rangers are 20-18-5 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Florida Panthers in the NHL Winter Classic 5-1. New York went up 2-0 after one and 3-0 after the second, and Florida scored early in the third, but the Rangers got a couple more insurance goals. New York was outshot 37-20 and lost in hits 38-20 but won in faceoffs 31-23. The power play was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6 on stops. New York blocked a lot of shots and Mika Zibanejad was the first star with three goals and two assists.

Spread

Mammoth +1.5 (-245)

Rangers -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Mammoth -104

Rangers +100

Total

OVER 5.5 (-113)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mammoth vs Rangers Betting Trends

Utah is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Utah is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Utah's last five games on the road.

The NY Rangers is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the NY Rangers' last 10 games at home.

The NY Rangers is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games when playing at home against Utah.

Mammoth vs Rangers Injury Reports

Utah Mammoth

Terrell Goldsmith, D - Injured reserve

Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Noah Laba, C - Out

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

J.T. Miller, C - Injured reserve

Mammoth vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Utah is 18th in scoring, 12th in goals against, tied for 27th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Clayton Keller leads the team in assists. The Mammoth are 10-13-2 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have a plus five in goal differential. Utah is seeking consistency on both sides of the puck and have lost three of their last four games. Their last handful of wins were due to the offense putting up big numbers and the last low scoring and close win was against these Rangers team back in November. They need to avoid giving up goals in bunches and work on that power play.



New York is 31st in scoring, sixth in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He has been a top performer with 5 goals and 6 assists in his last 10 games. The Rangers are 15-8-2 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. They have a negative three in goal differential. This team just ended a three-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Panthers. Goaltender Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. New York will look for early offense again and good special teams play.

Best Bet: Under