New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The second-seeded New York Knicks take on the first-seeded Detroit Pistons in this Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Knicks are 23-12 and have lost three games in a row. They just lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at home 130-119. It was a decently high-scoring first quarter and then the Sixers built a little bit of a lead in the second and third. New York lost in field goal percentage from 42.6%-54.4%. 3-pointers were close and the Knicks won in free throws 27-15. Both teams did well in points off turnovers and rebounds, but Philly had a big edge with points in the paint at 54-32. Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 31 points and the team had five players in double figures.



The Pistons are 26-9, and they just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road 114-110. Detroit had a low-scoring first quarter and were down nine. Then they went off in the second and won that quarter 47-28. The Pistons lost in field goal percentage from 43.7%-41.0%. Detroit won on made three-pointers 15-14 but lost on free throws 26-21. Rebounds were close, and both teams turned the ball over 17 times. Fast break points were close, and the Pistons won in points in the paint 40-30. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 27 points and the team had four players in double figures.

Spread

Knicks -3.5 (+108)

Pistons +3.5 (-117)

Money line

Knicks -127

Pistons +122

Total

OVER 232.5 (-104)

UNDER 232.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pistons Betting Trends

New York is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New York's last six games.

New York is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.

Detroit is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games.

Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Out

Landry Shamet, G - Out

Detroit Pistons

Wendell Moore Jr., F - Day-to-day

Caris LeVert, G - Out

Jalen Duren, C - Out

Tobias Harris, F - Out

Knicks vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

New York is currently fourth in points, 12th in points allowed, and seventh in point differential. Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks are 7-8 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have one of the best offenses in the league and Karl-Anthony Towns will also help lead the Knicks' charge. Overall, the Knicks have a high-powered offense, strong shooting, and good offensive efficiency. They need to turn around that field goal percentage and do better in the paint.



Detroit is currently 11th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons are 12-3 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Detroit has an elite defense and is ranked second in the league. They also lead the conference in rebounding, led by the dominant rebounder, but he will be out for this game. The Pistons are known for their tough, gritty play and will look to keep the free throws high and limit turnovers.

Best Bet: Pistons Money line