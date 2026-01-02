Ohio State vs Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total

Rutgers opens the new year back in Piscataway facing an Ohio State team that hasn't struggled to score — and hasn't minded playing tight games. Big Ten play resumes at Jersey Mike's Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage streaming on Peacock.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) look to build off a gritty win over Delaware State earlier this week. Rutgers leaned on the glass, finishing with a season-high 52 rebounds and turning second chances into points. Dylan Grant has been the most consistent offensive option with 14.4 points per game, while Tariq Francis has added scoring punch in the backcourt.

Ohio State (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) arrives after an 89-63 win over Grambling, led by John Mobley Jr.'s 20-point performance. The Buckeyes play at a faster offensive pace, averaging 86.3 points per game. Bruce Thornton anchors the attack, entering as one of the league's most efficient scorers, with Mobley, Devin Royal, and Christoph Tilly providing balance across the lineup.

Spread

Ohio State -9 (-110)

Rutgers +9 (-110)

Money line

Ohio State -462

Rutgers +343

Total

Over 150 (-111)

Under 150 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Ohio State is 5-7 against the spread this season, going 1-1 on the road.

Rutgers is 3-10 against the spread, including 1-7 at home.

Rutgers is winless against the spread in their last seven home games.

The total has gone under in five of Rutgers' past seven games.

Ohio State has won eight of the last 10 matchups against Rutgers.

The under has hit in five of the last six meetings between these teams at Rutgers.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Injury Reports

Ohio State

Myles Herro, G — Out, redshirt.

Josh Ojianwuna, F — Questionable, knee.

Rutgers

Dorian Jones, G — Out, redshirt.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Predictions and Picks

"Ohio State has been up and down in their last six games but this seems a prime opportunity to string together wins .... Rutgers is dismal putting points on the board and are in the bottom 20 in the nation in field goal percentage on the year. Ohio State is a dangerous offensive team and they have plenty of depth to lean on offensively as well. Rutgers is 6-2 at home this season but the highest-rated team they've beaten at home is Penn, who stands 214th in the KenPom rankings." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners

"I'm on Ohio State here. It's a big number to lay with the Buckeyes on the road, but Rutgers has seriously shown me little to nothing to think that they can hang here. Ohio State hasn't played a tough schedule, but Rutgers isn't a team that changes that, and the Scarlet Knights for my money are probably going to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place