Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets have let fans down at home often this season. What has to intrigue National Basketball Association viewers more is how the Nets' latest road trip is going to go, following Brooklyn's breakout of three wins in four road games. Last week's conquests of Philadelphia and Minnesota were impressive. The Nets will try to go 1-0 on a short trip, visiting the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST this Friday.

Brooklyn would rather be tied to Charlotte, or Atlanta, struggling teams who hope to reverse their fate in the standings, than get compared to Washington and its weak record of merely eight wins. But if the Nets don't happen to beat the tanking Wizards on Friday night, the teams may sit exactly side-by-side in the Eastern Conference dungeon, slightly above a pitiful Pacers roster which has lost 10 straight times.

On a brighter note, the Nets have already beaten the Wizards at Capital One Arena this season. Brooklyn battered Washington 129-106 on Nov. 16 behind a 34-point performance from forward Michael Porter Jr.

Spread

Nets -1.5 (+104)

Wizards +1.5 (-108)

Money line

Nets -104

Wizards +100

Total

Over 225.5 (-108)

Under 225.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in five of the last six Nets-Wizards meetings.

The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 in their last four road games.

Washington has won three of its last four games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Egor Denim is doubtful with a back injury.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is out with a knee injury.

Michael Porter Jr. is day-to-day with an illness.

Terance Mann is day-to-day with a hip injury.

Washington Wizards

Guard Corey Kispert is out with a hamstring injury.

Forward Kyshawn George is out with a hip injury.

Guard Cam Whitmore is out with a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

You can't consider Brooklyn's uptick on the road without looking at Washington's surprising success in late December. The Wizards have gone 5-4 across their last nine contests, coming off a practical miracle of a 114-113 victory in Milwaukee against a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up 33 points for the Bucks on New Year's Eve. Washington's bench outplayed its starting lineup, led by youngster Bub Carrington's 20 points and nearly a timely New Year's double-double from Justin Champagnie.

The question of whether Brooklyn will join Washington in tanking the 2025-26 season is a moot point if the Nets' best cagers keep getting injured. Peter Botte of the New York Post raved about point guard Egor Demin "setting a franchise record for rookies" with seven treys in Monday's contest against Golden State. However, Demin has since been shown to be ailing, as has Porter Jr., as the injury list fills up again.