Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will head to the Empire State to face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST. After a strong start to the season, the Hawks have fallen on hard times, going 1-7 in their last eight games. A few of those losses came against the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets, opponents that should be an easy victory for a playoff-caliber team. The Knicks have been on the opposite trajectory, going 4-2 in their last six, including a win over the Hawks. It is likely that they add another to their resume on Friday.

Despite huge roster improvements over the offseason, the Hawks are still similar to the team they were last year. Most of their games turn into high-paced shootouts, as the combination of that incredibly high pace with lackluster defensive players allows opponents to score in droves. However, the Hawks are typically able to keep up thanks to good play from guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trae Young, as well as forward Jalen Johnson. New York also utilizes pace as a weapon, so this should be another hugely high-scoring affair.

The most recent meeting of these two teams was an offensive bonanza for the Knicks. Four players scored in double figures, and guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl-Anthony Towns combined to account for a whopping 70 points. The Hawks were equally good on offense, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc in a competitive game. However, the fact that Atlanta shot that well and still lost is indicative of the skill gap between the two teams.

Spread

Hawks +7.5 (-104)

Knicks -7.5 (-108)

Money line

Hawks +257

Knicks -270

Totals

Over 246.5 (-104)

Under 246.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 17-18 ATS this season.

The Hawks have been significantly better on the road, going 11-7 ATS.

The over is 20-15 in Atlanta's games.

The Knicks are 19-15 ATS this season.

The Knicks have one of the best home records in the league, going 13-4 ATS.

The over is 20-14 in New York's games.

Hawks vs Knicks Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young, G - Questionable.

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Out.

Mitchell Robinson, C - Questionable.

Hawks vs Knicks Prediction and Pick