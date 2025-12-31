Utah Mammoth vs New York Islanders: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Utah Mammoth are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the New York Islanders on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST. The Mammoth are 18-19-3 and fourth in the Central Division. They just lost to the Nashville Predators at home, 4-3. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game and Utah blew three one-goal leads. They also gave up the lead and trailed within two minutes in the third period. The Mammoth outshot Nashville 31-26 and won in faceoffs 37-33. Hits were tied at 16 and Utah went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Both teams did well with blocked shots and the second star of the game was Dylan Guenther, who had one goal and one assist. The Islanders are 21-14-4 and second in the Metropolitan Division. The team has been playing well recently, going 8-3-1 in December. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, and Anders Lee are leading the offense and goaltender David Rittich has been impressive as well. New York is showing strong performance and depth, with various players contributing goals, assists, and key plays, positioning them well as the season progresses into the new year. Their primary strengths have been elite goaltending and strong defensive structure, while their main weaknesses lie in their inconsistent offensive production and particularly their struggles on the power play.

Utah is 19th in scoring, 12th in goals against, 29th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Clayton Keller leads the team in assists. The Mammoth are 9-12-2 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They have a plus three in goal differential. Utah's last four games have been one-goal games and two of them were against some of the best teams in the league, like the Colorado Avalanche. The defense definitely has some moments, but the offense is just too inconsistent. They will look to build on their scoring depth and try and get some puck luck in the critical moments.



New York is 24th in scoring, sixth in goals against, 28th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals and points. The Islanders are 12-7-2 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus three goal differential. Lately, New York has been in a pattern of winning a few and losing a few games. They have a lot of similar rankings to Utah and even worse offense, but the main difference is that they know how to win low-scoring games. Even with two goaltenders injured, the offense does just enough, and the defense does the rest.