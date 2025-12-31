New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. EST on the final day of the calendar in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA. The Knicks seem to have hit their stride recently, winning 11 of their last 13 games, with their highlight victory coming in a Christmas Day battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spurs earned a signature win on the same night, knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time to seal the season series between the teams. Another tough game comes their way on Wednesday.

The first time these teams met did not count toward their respective records, but it was an impressive showing from the Knicks nonetheless. 28 points from forward OG Anunoby provided a late spark deep into the fourth quarter, lifting them to an 11-point win to capture the coveted NBA Cup. The defensive play was also a highlight, with the Knicks notching seven steals and six blocks over the course of the contest.

While the Spurs did lose that game, it is important to note that their star player, center Victor Wembanyama, did not play a full minute load, likely because the game did not actually count towards San Antonio's record. He will have no such restriction here in a game that could prove the Spurs to be the best team in either conference, with the added incentive of a little bit of revenge.

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-108)

Spurs -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Knicks +117

Spurs -122

Totals

Over 236.5 (+100)

Under 236.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Spurs Betting Trends

The Knicks are 18-15 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 3-11 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 19-14 in New York's games.

The Spurs are 17-14-2 ATS this year.

The Spurs are 9-5-1 ATS when they play on their home court.

The under is 9-4 when San Antonio enters the game as a home favorite.

Knicks vs Spurs Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Tyler Kolek, G - Questionable.

Josh Hart, G - Out.

Mitchell Robinson, C - Out.

San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle, G - Questionable.

Devin Vassell, G - Out.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction and Pick