New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New Jersey Devils are looking to end a four-game skid as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Devils are 20-17-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road 4-0. The Leafs scored in every period and New Jersey couldn't score, despite outshooting them 33-30. Hits were tied at 18 apiece and the Leafs won in faceoffs 29-23. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Devils had some quality chances blocked by Toronto and the roster had a lot of negative plus/minus marks.

The Blue Jackets are 17-15-6 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Ottawa Senators on the road 4-1. Columbus scored in every period and built a 2-0 lead in the second. The Sens made it 2-1, but in the third period, the Blue Jackets added two insurance goals. Columbus was outshot 28-22 but won in hits 23-18 and in faceoffs 30-27. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Blue Jackets did well with blocked shots but gave the puck away a lot. Goaltender Jet Greaves was the first star with 27 saves.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-257)

Blue Jackets -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Devils +100

Blue Jackets -104

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Jersey's last eight games.

New Jersey is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

New Jersey is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games against Columbus.

Columbus is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Columbus' last six games against New Jersey.

The total has gone OVER in five of Columbus' last seven games at home.

Devils vs Blue Jackets Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton, D - Day-to-day

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Simon Nemec, D - Injured reserve

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Injured reserve

johnathan Kovacevic, D - Injured reserve

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sean Monahan, C - Day-to-day

Zach Werenski, D - Injured reserve

Isac Lundestrom, C - Injured reserve

Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

Erik Gudbranson, D - Injured reserve

Luca Marrelli, D - Injured reserve

Devils vs Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 27th in scoring, 15th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 27th on the penalty kill. Timo Meier leads the team in goals. The Devils are 10-10 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. They have a negative 12 goal differential. During this four-game losing streak, the offense has scored one goal or fewer in three of the games. Now the defense is slowing trending down. The Devils just got a shutout and definitely want to get the offense going right away in this game. The power play can help with that.



Columbus is 20th in scoring, tied for 26th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. The Blue Jackets are 8-6-3 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They have a negative 12 goal differential. Columbus has won three games in a row, and they were all against quality teams. Both sides of the puck are playing well, and good defense leads to solid play on offense. Also, all three wins were by two goals or more. The Jackets will need to be ready for an early Devils surge on offense and then establish their game from there.

Best Bet: Devils Money line