Men’s Basketball NET Rankings: Gonzaga’s Rise and Top Teams Recap

Mario Saint-Supery #17 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the championship game of the 2025 Players Era Championship basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings for men's college basketball show Michigan leading with a spotless 12-0 record, facing a challenging schedule. Gonzaga climbed to second after a major win over Pepperdine. The NET rankings play a role in selecting teams for the March Madness tournament.

Michigan maintained its lead by defeating McNeese State 112-71. With a tough schedule and strong performance, they've secured their position. Gonzaga jumped from fifth to second with an impressive game against Pepperdine, making more progress than other leading teams.

Duke holds onto third place despite not having a game this week. They will take on Georgia Tech next, which is ranked 178 in the NET. Arizona fell from second to fourth, even after defeating San Diego State, as other teams moved up in the rankings.

Iowa State dropped to fifth, after winning against Houston Christian, due to changes in rankings. Purdue rose to sixth place with a victory over Kent State, aided by updates in net efficiency.

Vanderbilt slid to seventh despite a win over New Haven, not counted in NET as it involved a Division II team. UConn remains in eighth place and will compete against Xavier soon, ranked 116 in the NET, which will influence their ranking.

BYU and Illinois complete the ninth and tenth spots. BYU had a break, while Illinois beat Southern U and will meet Penn State soon. Their upcoming games could alter their standings.

Outside the top 10, Missouri State and New Orleans made progress. Missouri State improved with wins over Lindenwood and Delaware. New Orleans jumped 38 positions with a win against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, thanks to Jakevion Buckley, who scored 32 points.

Green Bay fell significantly after losing to Campbell. Santa Clara rose by defeating Oregon State, highlighting the impact of efficiency in wins. The current bubble teams include Oklahoma State at 73 and Texas A&M at 64, both needing Quad 1 wins for better tournament chances.