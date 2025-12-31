Dallas Cowboys Release Cornerback Trevon Diggs After Injury-Laden Season

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs following a season full of injuries, reports ESPN on Tuesday.

Diggs, 27 and a two-time Pro Bowler, has been released and unless claimed, will become a free agent. Picking him up involves taking on a $472,000 salary and a $58,823 bonus for the season's final week.

This season saw him miss eight games due to a concussion from an unusual accident at home. A TV setup failed when a mounting pole hit him. Knee issues further slowed his return. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said, "Diggs needed to show consistency in practice and meetings to return," according to Fox Sports.

Jerry Jones, the team owner, mentioned Diggs wasn't ready to play near the end of his absence. Sources added that the release wasn't about a single incident; performance and personal factors were part of the decision. The Cowboys declined to provide more details.

In the offseason, the Cowboys withheld a workout bonus when Diggs chose to manage his knee rehab on his own. Schottenheimer benched him at the start of the season for reasons that were not explained. Though he returned in Week 16, statistics indicated struggles. In eight games, quarterbacks achieved a perfect rating of 158.3 when playing against him, scoring three touchdowns.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs was seen as a rising star, securing a significant five-year, $97 million contract before 2023. Yet, injuries have limited him to only 21 games since then, including an ACL tear in 2023 and knee surgery in 2024.